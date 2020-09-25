American Airlines taps $5.5 billion Treasury loan

American Airlines on Friday said it accepted a $5.5 billion loan through the Treasury Department, and may be allowed to tap billions more in October, per Reuters.

The state of play: The company was initially allotted $4.75 billion, but after other carriers, including Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines, said they don't plan to take their portion of the $25 billion package earmarked in the CARES Act, more funds were available for other airlines.

Air carriers have until Sept. 30 to decide whether to take the loans.

United Airlines said earlier this week it also intends to take the Treasury loan. The company did not elaborate on whether it will take the $4.5 billion it was allocated or try to get more, per Reuters.

Details: American Airlines has already drawn down $550 million of the Treasury loan, according to Reuters.

The loan carries restrictions on share buy-backs and executive compensation.

American Airlines "could tap up to $2 billion more in October depending on how the U.S. Treasury allocates extra funds," Reuters wrote.

Worth noting: U.S. airlines received a separate $25 billion in payroll assistance for passenger airlines under the CARES Act, which was passed in March.

Earlier this week, CEOs urged leaders in Washington to support another $25 billion bailout to avoid tens of thousands of furloughs and layoffs.

White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows said President Trump would support an additional $25 billion from Congress to extend the current aid package through next March. But lawmakers remain divided over a broader economic relief package, and it's unclear they'll act on any stimulus deal before the November election.

The big picture: U.S. airlines were on their way to another strong year before the pandemic hit, halting most air traffic and causing revenue to evaporate overnight.