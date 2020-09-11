52 mins ago - Politics & Policy

In photos: U.S. remembers 9/11 on 19th anniversary

Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The U.S. commemorated the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on Friday with ceremonies across the country, including at the World Trade Center Memorial Plaza, the Pentagon and the Flight 93 National Memorial near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Why it matters: Looming over the memorials is the coronavirus pandemic, which has forced a variety of communities to cancel or alter their 9/11 ceremonies, according to AP.

A person running through goldenrod with an American flag at the Flight 93 National Memorial commemoration. Photo: Jeff Swensen/Getty Images
Joe Biden laying a wreath at the Shanksville Flight 93 Memorial. Photo by Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images
President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump laying a wreath during a ceremony commemorating the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images
Around 3,000 flags at a 9/11 memorial at Pepperdine University in Malibu, California. Photo: Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images
People place American flags to represent the lives lost during the 9/11 attacks, outside of the Capitol. Photo: Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
Democratic House leadership arrives for a moment of silence on the House steps of the Capitol to honor 9/11 victims. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
Vice presidents Mike Pence and Joe Biden bump elbows at a ceremony at the 9/11 Memorial in New York City. Photo: Amr Alfiky/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

21 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden to attend 9/11 museum ceremony

Joe Biden in Romulus, Michigan on Sept. 9. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Joe Biden plans to attend the 9/11 Memorial and Museum’s 19th anniversary commemoration ceremony in New York City on Friday morning, his campaign said in a press release.

Driving the news: He and President Trump will honor the anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, later on Friday. Their paths are not expected to cross, Axios' Margaret Talev reports.

23 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden campaign to suspend TV ads on 9/11 anniversary

Joe Biden. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Joe Biden's campaign will not run television ads this Friday, the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, as first reported by The Hill and confirmed to Axios.

What they're saying: "On September 11th, Vice President Biden will commemorate the anniversary of the attack on our country and will honor the incredible bravery, tragedy, and loss we experienced on that day," Michael Gwin, deputy rapid response director for Biden for President, said per The Hill.

Fadel Allassan
Sep 10, 2020 - World

Huge fire erupts in Beirut port month after deadly explosion

Photo: Sam Tarling/Getty Images

A large fire erupted in Beirut's port Thursday, according to the Lebanese Army, as the city continues to recover from a deadly blast last month that killed at least 190 people and injured 6,500.

What's happening: The fire began in a warehouse that had been damaged in the August explosion — one of the few in the port that had not been leveled by that blast, according to the New York Times. The cause of the fire — or the extent of its damage — is not yet clear, but army helicopters are assisting in efforts to extinguish the blaze, per AP.

