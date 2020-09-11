In photos: U.S. remembers 9/11 on 19th anniversary

The U.S. commemorated the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on Friday with ceremonies across the country, including at the World Trade Center Memorial Plaza, the Pentagon and the Flight 93 National Memorial near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Why it matters: Looming over the memorials is the coronavirus pandemic, which has forced a variety of communities to cancel or alter their 9/11 ceremonies, according to AP.

In photos:

A person running through goldenrod with an American flag at the Flight 93 National Memorial commemoration. Photo: Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

Joe Biden laying a wreath at the Shanksville Flight 93 Memorial. Photo by Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump laying a wreath during a ceremony commemorating the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Around 3,000 flags at a 9/11 memorial at Pepperdine University in Malibu, California. Photo: Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

People place American flags to represent the lives lost during the 9/11 attacks, outside of the Capitol. Photo: Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Democratic House leadership arrives for a moment of silence on the House steps of the Capitol to honor 9/11 victims. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images