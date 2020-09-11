In photos: U.S. remembers 9/11 on 19th anniversary

Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
The U.S. commemorated the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on Friday with ceremonies across the country, including at the World Trade Center Memorial Plaza, the Pentagon and the Flight 93 National Memorial near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
Why it matters: Looming over the memorials is the coronavirus pandemic, which has forced a variety of communities to cancel or alter their 9/11 ceremonies, according to AP.
Joe Biden plans to attend the 9/11 Memorial and Museum’s 19th anniversary commemoration ceremony in New York City on Friday morning, his campaign said in a press release.
Driving the news: He and President Trump will honor the anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, later on Friday. Their paths are not expected to cross, Axios' Margaret Talev reports.
Joe Biden's campaign will not run television ads this Friday, the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, as first reported by The Hill and confirmed to Axios.
What they're saying: "On September 11th, Vice President Biden will commemorate the anniversary of the attack on our country and will honor the incredible bravery, tragedy, and loss we experienced on that day," Michael Gwin, deputy rapid response director for Biden for President, said per The Hill.
What's happening: The fire began in a warehouse that had been damaged in the August explosion — one of the few in the port that had not been leveled by that blast, according to the New York Times. The cause of the fire — or the extent of its damage — is not yet clear, but army helicopters are assisting in efforts to extinguish the blaze, per AP.