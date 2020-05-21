Americans divided over how U.S. COVID-19 response stacks up
Americans tend to think South Korea and Germany responded effectively to the COVID-19 pandemic, while China and Italy failed to do so, according to new polling from Pew Research.
Breaking it down: The responses are sharply partisan.
- Republicans give the U.S. top marks of the six countries, with 71% thinking the U.S. did a "good" or "excellent" job.
- Democrats rank the U.S. last of the six, at 27%. Democrats were also twice as likely to think the U.S. could learn "a great deal" from the ways other countries responded.