Amazon's fashion foray goes brick-and-mortar

Having already launched physical bookstores and grocery stores despite upending those fields online, Amazon is now opening a clothing store.

Why it matters: The move to open the store, which Amazons calls its first, in Los Angeles later this year underscores the company's ambition to continue expanding its physical footprint, building lucrative connections between its digital platform and new brick-and-mortar locations.

“The foray should worry other apparel retailers as, if successful, it would give Amazon a presence in malls and locations where traditional retailers have reigned supreme," GlobalData Retail managing director Neil Saunders wrote.

How it works: The Amazon Style store will carry hundreds of brands and items such as apparel, shoes and accessories.

Customers can use the Amazon Shopping app to scan items and request their size be sent to a fitting room.

What we're watching: Algorithms will suggest what items you should wear based on what you scan with your phone in the store.