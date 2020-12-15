Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Amazon's AWS partners with space companies to streamline data collection

Miriam Kramer, author of Space

Photo: NASA

Amazon Web Services' new space division — started this summer — is now working to reduce earthly limits on the collection and use of space data.

Why it matters: Commanding a satellite to point to a specific spot on Earth, collecting the desired data and then beaming the information back through a ground station to customers can take 24 hours or more. That kind of delay can make the data outdated and in some cases unusable.

  • "When you think of space, speed and innovation should be at the forefront of that at all times," Teresa Carlson, AWS vice president, told Axios.

How it works: AWS' Aerospace and Satellite Solutions division is now working with space companies to streamline their businesses and make data collection, distribution and analysis more efficient.

  • There has been high interest in AWS' services from potential customers since the new unit launched, according to Carlson.

For example: Capella Space — a private company operating satellites that take radar images of the Earth — is working with AWS to help reduce the time it takes for the company to get data into the hands of their customers.

  • Instead of 24 hours from tasking to distribution, the company hopes to reduce that to around 20–30 minutes, Payam Banazadeh, Capella's CEO, told Axios.
  • AWS operates multiple ground stations, with plans to open more, allowing satellites like Capella's more opportunities to downlink information and making it easier and faster to send images and other data back to Earth.
  • The company is also making use of cloud computing through AWS to help streamline data analysis for its customers.

Yes, but: AWS isn't alone in its courting of space companies that might want to move fast by using the cloud and other tools.

  • Microsoft's Azure Space is also working with space companies on computing, potentially pulling business from AWS.

Go deeper

Miriam Kramer, author of Space
8 hours ago - Science

Trump will leave a lasting mark on space

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

President Trump put the American space program front-and-center during his tenure, defining priorities in orbit and beyond that will outlast his four years as president.

The big picture: The Trump administration helped open up new commercial opportunities in orbit, building on years of work by the space industry. But some question whether those gains are sustainable in the long term.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Marisa Fernandez
11 mins ago - Health

FDA grants emergency authorization to over-the-counter, at-home COVID test

A medical worker dressed in PPE prepares to take a throat swab sample for a rapid antigen COVID test. Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration granted emergency authorization Tuesday to Ellume's over-the-counter antigen COVID-19 test for fully at-home use.

Why it matters: Once available, a person in theory would be able to buy the test in a drug store, swab their nose, and run the test for results in about 20 minutes.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
Updated 20 mins ago - Politics & Policy

McConnell congratulates Joe Biden on becoming president-elect

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) officially addressed Joe Biden as president-elect on Tuesday, saying in a speech on the Senate floor: "The Electoral College has spoken."

Why it matters: McConnell is the most prominent Republican to concede that President Trump lost the November election and congratulate Biden on his victory.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow