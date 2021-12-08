Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Amazon Web Services’ critical outage

An Amazon Web Services outage Tuesday caused problems for streaming, gaming, and even security apps and devices. 

Host Erica Pandey is joined by Axios technology reporter Ashley Gold to discuss why it happened and what this outage could tell us about the future of cloud storage.

Go deeper

Axios
23 hours ago - Podcasts

The union fights plaguing media companies

The New York Times, Buzzfeed and Gannett all find themselves embroiled in very public union fights with their employees.

Host Felix Salmon is joined by Axios media reporter Sara Fischer to discuss what we know about the labor disputes at these three companies and what they tell us about broader tensions between employees and management in the workforce.

Emma Hurt
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Trump-backed Perdue says he wouldn’t have certified Georgia 2020 results

Perdue at a December 2020 campaign event in Columbus, Ga. Photo: Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

Georgia gubernatorial candidate David Perdue wouldn’t have signed the certification of the state’s 2020 election results if he had been governor at the time, the former Senate Republican told Axios.

  • “Not with the information that was available at the time and not with the information that has come out now. They had plenty of time to investigate this. And I wouldn’t have signed it until those things had been investigated and that’s all we were asking for," he said.

Why it matters: There has been no evidence widespread fraud took place in Georgia's elections last year and the November results were counted three times, once by hand.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Yacob Reyes
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Beijing Olympics: These countries have announced diplomatic boycotts

Photo: Zhang Qiang/VCG via Getty Images

Several countries, including Canada and Australia, have announced they will join the U.S. in a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics to protest human rights abuses committed by China's government.

Driving the news: Leaders have faced pressure from human rights groups and others to boycott the Games, pointing to the ongoing genocide of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in China's Xinjiang region and other abuses.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow