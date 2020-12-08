Get the latest market trends in your inbox
Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios
Amazon announced a pair of significant cloud deals Tuesday, with ViacomCBS moving its media business to Amazon Web Services and Thomson Reuters having completed its own migration of thousands of servers to Amazon's cloud.
Why it matters: Amazon remains the leader in cloud services, but faces growing competition from Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud.
Details:
- ViacomCBS is moving its entire broadcast operation to Amazon's cloud, comprising 425 TV channels and 40 global data centers. Amazon notes this is one of the first large-scale shifts by a media company to the public cloud and says the move will help the company add new channels faster.
- Thomson Reuters, meanwhile, has completed its own move to AWS, including thousands of servers and hundreds of applications. The effort began back in 2018.