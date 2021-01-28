Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Amanda Gorman to honor Tampa nurse with Super Bowl poem

Photo: Rob Carr/Getty Images

Youth poet laureate Amanda Gorman, who stole the show at President Biden's inauguration, will honor a local nurse as a coronavirus hero at the Super Bowl, the NFL announced Wednesday.

What's happening: Suzie Dorner, the COVID ICU nurse manager at Tampa General Hospital, will be the subject of Gorman's poem — along with a Marine veteran from Pennsylvania and an L.A. educator.

  • The trio will also take part in the coin toss.
  • Dorner lost two grandparents to COVID-19 while working during the pandemic.

Flashback: The four most viral stories on social media from Inauguration Day all were about Gorman, according to Axios' Neal Rothschild and Sara Fischer.

The big picture: Axios also spoke with the first nurse in Florida to receive the COVID vaccine, Tampa General's Vanessa Arroyo, who found out yesterday morning that she's also going to the Super Bowl:

"The past 10 months have been the most difficult 10 months of my life. To see that the NFL and Tampa General realize our hard efforts and think we’re deserving to go to this once in a lifetime opportunity, it means a lot.
"There’s no monetary price on these things. It feels priceless."

This story first appeared in the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
10 hours ago - Sports

Amanda Gorman to become first poet to perform at the Super Bowl

Poet Amanda Gorman delivering a poem during the inauguration of President Biden at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20. Photo: Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images

Amanda Gorman, the country's first National Youth Poet Laureate who won widespread praise at President Biden's inauguration, will recite another original poem before Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida, the NFL announced Wednesday.

Why it matters: The 22-year-old will on Feb. 7 become the first poet to perform at one of the year's most-watched TV events. Her poem "will recognize three honorary game captains" who've served during the pandemic, who'll take part in the game's coin toss: Los Angeles educator Trimaine Davis, Tampa nurse manager Suzie Dorner and Pittsburgh-area veteran James Martin, per the NFL.

Go deeper: Amanda Gorman steals the show on Inauguration Day

Ben MontgomerySelene San Felice
Jan 27, 2021 - Axios Tampa Bay

Mashed potatoes are among Tampa Bay's favorite sports snacks

Photo illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios. Photo: Mark Goldman/Getty Images

Mashed potatoes are among the Tampa area's top snack foods this football season, per Instacart's customer data.

We have to wonder: Sports fans, are you guys okay?

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Jan 21, 2021 - Economy & Business

22-year-old poetry phenom Amanda Gorman lights up social media after inauguration

Photo/Patrick Semansky/AP

Amanda Gorman, 22, the country's first National Youth Poet Laureate, referenced everything from scripture to "Hamilton" — and echoed JFK and MLK — in a performance at the Biden-Harris swearing-in that captivated America.

Driving the news: In less than 24 hours, the L.A. resident went from under 100,000 Twitter followers @TheAmandaGorman to 1.1 million. She went from 206,000 Instagram followers to 2.2 million.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow