Defending champion Naomi Osaka knocked out of Australian Open

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Naomi Osaka during her third-round match against Amanda Anisimova at the Australian Open on Friday. Photo: Robert Prange/Getty Images
Unseeded American Amanda Anisimova upset defending champion Naomi Osaka, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (10-5), in the third round of the Australian Open.
Driving the news: Anisimova, 20, saved two match points and had 46 (!) winners to Osaka's 21. She's now 8-0 in 2022.
- "You will not see a higher quality of tennis than Anisimova just pulled off ... Just stunning. Naomi shouldn't feel too bad about that one," USA Today's Dan Wolken writes.
The backdrop: Anisimova was a semifinalist at the 2019 French Open at age 17, but her ascent was abruptly grounded when her father and longtime coach, Konstantin, died of a heart attack later that year.
- The New Jersey native's breakthrough was partly overshadowed by other young talents like Coco Gauff and Bianca Andreescu.
- But Amanda has been a "champion-in-training" for much of her young life, and her future looks as bright as anyone's right now.
What's next: Anisimova, ranked 60th in the world, faces world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty of Australia in the fourth round.
Zoom out ... There wasn't a single American in the quarterfinals of last year's U.S. Open. That could change in Melbourne, with four women and two men still alive.
- Women: Anisimova is joined in the fourth round by Madison Keys and Jessica Pegula, whose parents own the Bills. Danielle Collins plays her third-round match tonight (7pm ET).
- Men: Taylor Fritz (10:15pm) and Maxime Cressy (12am) play third-round matches tonight.