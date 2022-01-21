Defending champion Naomi Osaka knocked out of Australian Open

Unseeded American Amanda Anisimova upset defending champion Naomi Osaka, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (10-5), in the third round of the Australian Open.

Driving the news: Anisimova, 20, saved two match points and had 46 (!) winners to Osaka's 21. She's now 8-0 in 2022.

"You will not see a higher quality of tennis than Anisimova just pulled off ... Just stunning. Naomi shouldn't feel too bad about that one," USA Today's Dan Wolken writes.

The backdrop: Anisimova was a semifinalist at the 2019 French Open at age 17, but her ascent was abruptly grounded when her father and longtime coach, Konstantin, died of a heart attack later that year.

The New Jersey native's breakthrough was partly overshadowed by other young talents like Coco Gauff and Bianca Andreescu.

But Amanda has been a "champion-in-training" for much of her young life, and her future looks as bright as anyone's right now.

What's next: Anisimova, ranked 60th in the world, faces world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty of Australia in the fourth round.

Zoom out ... There wasn't a single American in the quarterfinals of last year's U.S. Open. That could change in Melbourne, with four women and two men still alive.