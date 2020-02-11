Another setback for an experimental Alzheimer's drug

A new study found that experimental drugs made by Eli Lilly and Roche didn't help people with a rare, inherited form of Alzheimer's, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Why it matters: Alzheimer's is a devastating disease, and drug after drug keeps failing to do more than temporarily alleviate its symptoms.

Yes, but: The prevalence of the disease, combined with how it has become somewhat of a holy grail for drugmakers, means that the industry has far from given up on it.

Last year, 405 drugs were being studied for the disease, and increase from 381 in 2018.

