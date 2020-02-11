53 mins ago - Health

Another setback for an experimental Alzheimer's drug

Caitlin Owens

A new study found that experimental drugs made by Eli Lilly and Roche didn't help people with a rare, inherited form of Alzheimer's, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Why it matters: Alzheimer's is a devastating disease, and drug after drug keeps failing to do more than temporarily alleviate its symptoms.

Yes, but: The prevalence of the disease, combined with how it has become somewhat of a holy grail for drugmakers, means that the industry has far from given up on it.

  • Last year, 405 drugs were being studied for the disease, and increase from 381 in 2018.

