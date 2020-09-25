19 mins ago - Technology

Alphabet settles shareholder suit over handling of sexual harassment

Photo: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP via Getty Images

Google parent company Alphabet has settled a 2019 shareholder lawsuit over its handling of sexual harassment claims, agreeing to limit mandatory arbitration and non-disclosure agreements in such cases, to prevent executives under investigation from receiving severance or accelerating stock sales, and to commit to investing $310 million over a decade in a diversity council.

Why it matters: Google is among the highest-profile tech companies to face a backlash— including a large employee walkout — for covering up sexual harassment.

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
42 mins ago - Economy & Business

White House pushes to uphold TikTok ban

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The U.S. Department of Justice on Friday filed legal opposition to TikTok's request to delay a ban on downloading the app, with a judge expected to rule before the ban is set to go into effect Sunday.

Why it matters: The White House could have simply postponed the ban on its own for another week or two, as it did last Friday. This move suggests it's seeking to use the ban as leverage in ongoing negotiations.

Axios
55 mins ago - Podcasts

Substack and the future of media

Traditional media models, and even some of the digital ones, are either under pressure or outright broken. Some journalists have responded by going out on their own, leveraging a new group of startups that help them self-publish and monetize their work.

Axios Re:Cap digs in with Chris Best, CEO of Substack, which has more than 250,000 paying subscribers on its writer network.

Ursula Perano
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

In photos: Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in state at Capitol

A bipartisan group of female lawmakers line the steps of the Capitol as Ginsburg's casket is carried to a hearse. Photo: Jose Luis Magana/AFP via Getty Images

The late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg laid in state at the Capitol on Friday, the first woman and the first Jewish person to receive such an honor.

Driving the news: After a ceremony in National Statuary Hall, Ginsburg's casket was carried down the building's steps — flanked by a group of bipartisan female lawmakers for a final farewell.

