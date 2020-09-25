Alphabet settles shareholder suit over handling of sexual harassment

Google parent company Alphabet has settled a 2019 shareholder lawsuit over its handling of sexual harassment claims, agreeing to limit mandatory arbitration and non-disclosure agreements in such cases, to prevent executives under investigation from receiving severance or accelerating stock sales, and to commit to investing $310 million over a decade in a diversity council.

Why it matters: Google is among the highest-profile tech companies to face a backlash— including a large employee walkout — for covering up sexual harassment.