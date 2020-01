Califia Farms, a Los Angeles-based almond and oat milk producer, raised $225 million in new funding. Qatar Investment Authority led, and was joined by Temasek, Calridge, and Green Monday Ventures.

Why it matters: Milk was the original alt-protein battlefield, well before Beyond Meat bought its first petri dish, contributing to the recent bankruptcies of traditional, century-old dairies like Dean Foods and Borden.