Endo and Allergan discussing opioid settlement to avoid trial

Two drug companies — Endo and Allergan — are in discussions about a settlement that would allow them to avoid participating in a massive opioids trial set to occur this fall, the Wall Street Journal reports. Endo is working on a $10 million deal, while Allergan is negotiating a $5 million deal that may not completely remove it from the trial.

Why it matters: These 2 companies are relatively minor players in the trial, especially compared to drugmakers like Purdue Pharma and Johnson and Johnson. But this would still be a significant development, especially if other drug companies end up following Endo and Allergan's lead to avoid going to trial.

