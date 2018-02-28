Every high-profile Trump administration departure

The Trump administration had more first-year departures than any other president in at least 40 years — and the departures haven't stopped. Director of National Intelligence Dan Coates, who has clashed with Trump on issues involving Russian election interference, will leave his post on August 15.
Why it matters: The first-term revolving door of Trump's highest Cabinet officials is not normal, although some turnover should be expected now that we're past the midterms.
1. Michael Flynn
- Title: National Security Adviser
- Start date: Jan. 20, 2017
- End date: Feb. 13, 2017
2. Sean Spicer
- Title: Communications Director, Press Secretary
- Start date: Jan. 20, 2017
- End date: July 21, 2017
3. Reince Priebus
- Title: White House chief of staff
- Start date: Jan. 20, 2017
- End date: July 23, 2017
4. Anthony Scaramucci
- Title: Communications Director
- Start date: July 21, 2017
- End date: July 31, 2017
5. Steve Bannon
- Title: White House Chief Strategist
- Start date: Jan. 20, 2017
- End date: Aug. 18, 2017
6. Katie Walsh
- Title: White House deputy chief of staff
- Start date: Jan. 20, 2017
- End date: March 30, 2017
7. Michael Dubke
- Title: Communications Director
- Start date: March 6, 2017
- End date: May 30, 2017
8. Sebastian Gorka
- Title: Deputy Assistant to the President
- Start date: Jan. 20, 2017
- End date: Aug. 25, 2017
9. K.T. McFarland
- Title: Deputy National Security Adviser
- Start date: Jan. 20, 2017
- End date: April 9, 2017
10. Tom Price
- Title: Secretary of Health and Human Services
- Start date: Feb. 10, 2017
- End date: Sept. 29, 2017
11. Omarosa Manigault Newman
- Title: Assistant to the President and Director of Communications for the Office of Public Liaison
- Start date: Jan. 20, 2017
- End date: Dec. 13, 2017
12. James Comey
- Title: FBI Director
- Start date: Sept. 4, 2013
- End date: May 9, 2017
13. Andrew McCabe
- Title: Deputy Director of FBI
- Start date: Feb. 1, 2016
- End date: Jan. 29, 2018
14. Dina Powell
- Title: Deputy National Security Adviser
- Start date: Jan. 18, 2017
- End date: Jan. 12, 2018
15. Walter Shaub
- Title: Director of the Office of Government Ethics
- Start date: Jan. 9, 2013
- End date: July 19, 2017
16. Angella Reid
- Title: Chief Usher
- Start date: Oct. 4, 2011
- End date: May 5, 2017
17. Rob Porter
- Title: Staff Secretary
- Start date: Jan. 20, 2017
- End date: Feb. 7, 2018
18. Josh Raffel
- Title: Senior Communications Official
- Start date: April 5, 2017
- End date: Feb. 27, 2018
19. Hope Hicks
- Title: Director of Strategic Communications, Communications Director
- Start date: Jan. 20, 2017
- End date: March 29, 2018
20. Gary Cohn
- Title: Director of the National Economic Council
- Start date: Jan. 20, 2017
- End date: April 2, 2018
21. John McEntee
- Title: Personal Aide to the President
- Start date: Jan. 20, 2017
- End date: March 12, 2018
22. Rex Tillerson
- Title: Secretary of State
- Start date: Jan. 20, 2017
- End date: March 13, 2018
23. H.R. McMaster
- Title: National Security Adviser
- Start date: Feb. 20, 2017
- End date: March 22, 2018
24. David Shulkin
- Title: Secretary of Veterans Affairs
- Start date: Feb. 13, 2017
- End date: March 28, 2018
25. Michael Anton
- Title: National Security Council Spokesperson
- Start date: Feb. 8, 2017
- End date: April 8, 2018
26. Tom Bossert
- Title: Homeland Security Adviser
- Start date: Jan. 20, 2017
- End date: April 10, 2018
27. Scott Pruitt
- Title: EPA Administrator
- Start date: Feb. 17, 2017
- End date: July 5, 2018
28. Nikki Haley
- Title: U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations
- Start date: Jan. 24, 2017
- End date: The end of 2018
29. Jeff Sessions
- Title: Attorney General
- Start date: Feb. 9, 2017
- End date: Nov. 7, 2018
30. Mira Ricardel
- Title: Deputy National Security Adviser
- Start date: May 15, 2018
- End date: Nov. 14, 2018
31. John Kelly
- Title: White House chief of staff
- Start date: July 31, 2017
- End date: The end of 2018
32. Nick Ayers
- Title: Chief of staff to the Vice President
- Start date: July 28, 2017
- End date: The end of 2018
33. Ryan Zinke
- Title: Secretary of the Interior
- Start date: March 1, 2017
- End date: The end of 2018
34. Jim Mattis
- Title: Secretary of Defense
- Start date: January 20, 2017
- End date: February 2019
35. Raj Shah
- Title: White House Deputy Press Secretary
- Start date: September 2017 (Previously served as deputy assistant to the president; January 2017-September 2017)
- End date: January 2019
36. Brock Long
- Title: FEMA Administrator
- Start date: June 2017
- End date: February 2019
37. Lindsay Walters
- Title: White House Deputy Press Secretary
- Start date: January 2017
- End date: April 2019
38. Scott Gottlieb
- Title: FDA Commissioner
- Start date: May 2017
- End date: Likely April 2019
39. Bill Shine
- Title: White House Communications Director
- Start date: July 5, 2018
- End date: March 8, 2019
40. Linda McMahon
- Title: Head of the Small Business Administration
- Start date: February 14, 2017
- End date: March 29, 2019
41. Kirstjen Nielsen
- Title: Secretary of Homeland Security
- Start date: December 6, 2017
- End date: April 7, 2019
42. Randolph "Tex" Alles
- Title: U.S. Secret Service Director
- Start date: April 25, 2017
- End date: May 1, 2019
43. Sarah Sanders
- Title: Press Secretary
- Start date: July 21, 2017
- End date: July 1, 2019
44. Alex Acosta
- Title: Labor Secretary
- Start date: April 28, 2017
- End date: July 19, 2019
45. Dan Coats
- Title: Director of National Intelligence
- Start date: March 16, 2017
- End Date: August 15, 2019
46. Jason Greenblatt
- Title: Special envoy for Middle East peace
- Start date: December 23, 2016
- End Date: Expected late September 2019
Editor's note: This is a running list and will continue to be updated with the latest information.
- This piece was updated to correct Omarosa Manigault Newman's official title, Assistant to the President and Director of Communications for the Office of Public Liaison.