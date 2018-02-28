Every high-profile Trump administration departure

The Trump administration had more first-year departures than any other president in at least 40 years — and the departures haven't stopped. Director of National Intelligence Dan Coates, who has clashed with Trump on issues involving Russian election interference, will leave his post on August 15.

Why it matters: The first-term revolving door of Trump's highest Cabinet officials is not normal, although some turnover should be expected now that we're past the midterms.