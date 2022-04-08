All-time playoff droughts hit teams on both coasts

The Sacramento Kings and Buffalo Sabres were both officially eliminated from postseason contention this week.

Why it matters: We're currently witnessing the longest playoff drought in both NBA and NHL history.

Longest playoff droughts (all-time):

NBA: Kings — 16 seasons (2007-present)

Kings — 16 seasons (2007-present) NHL: Sabres — 11 seasons (2012-present)

Sabres — 11 seasons (2012-present) MLB: St. Louis Browns* — 41 seasons (1903-44)

St. Louis Browns* — 41 seasons (1903-44) NFL: Washington Redskins* (1946-70); Chicago/St. Louis Cardinals* (1949-73) — 25 seasons

Of note: The longest active droughts in the NFL and MLB belong to the Jets (11 seasons) and Mariners (20).

*Now the Baltimore Orioles, Washington Commanders and Arizona Cardinals