All Raise launches push to help avoid "manels" at tech conferences

All Raise, a nonprofit that aims to boost gender diversity in venture capital, is launching a speakers' bureau designed to get more women and non-binary people on stage at tech and business conferences.

Why it matters: All too often, tech conferences are dominated by male speakers and all-male panels — or "manels." By one estimate, only 25% of tech conference speakers are women. And while conferences have shifted online, the gender and race dynamics haven't changed.

Details: The group says it already has more than 1,000 founders, investors and operating executives in its "Visionary Voices" database and aims to recruit more.

  • It's also looking for conference organizers and media organizations that want to partner in the effort.

The big picture: It's more than just gender balance. According to a report from tech services firm Ensono, 68% of tech conference speakers are white men, with women of color making up just 14% of keynote speakers.

What they're saying: There's a big role for men to play too in solving the problem, AllRaise CEO Pam Kotska told Axios.

  • Kostka said men who are invited to speak at a conference should press organizers on the event's diversity and who is speaking, insist on being part of a gender-balanced panel and also consider recommending someone else from an underrepresented group.
  • "Male allies are an extremely important part of this given that they currently hold the microphone," Kostka said.

Rock the Vote event highlights women's suffrage in push to register new voters

Female office-holders stood on the shoulders of suffragettes at a virtual Rock the Vote event Monday celebrating a century of progress since the 19th Amendment passed, but demanding more action to achieve equality.

Driving the news: That's what House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D) and other speakers noted at Monday night's event. Pelosi also celebrated "the most diverse caucus in history, over 60% women, people of color and LGBTQ."

Carta replies to gender discrimination lawsuit, denies all claims

Carta, an equity management "unicorn," has filed its response to a former executive's gender discrimination lawsuit, denying all her claims and disputing some allegations, including that the increase in her pay was due to a gender-based disparity.

Why it matters: Regardless of the legal outcome, the case won't do any PR favors for Carta, which is using the same lawyer that venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins used when it faced a gender discrimination lawsuit.

The fleeting facade of amateurism in college sports

If football and men's basketball players at Power 5 colleges were paid under collective bargaining agreements like their professional peers in the NFL and NBA, they would earn annual salaries of $360,000 and $500,000, respectively.

Driving the news: That's according to a new study released by the National Bureau of Economic Research, which also estimates that high-profile athletes like quarterbacks ($2.4 million per year on average) and every starting player on a basketball team (between $800,000 and $1.2 million per year) would earn significantly more.

