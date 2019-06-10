Ali Stroker made history on Sunday when she became the first wheelchair user to win a Tony Award, accepting a Best Featured Actress in a Musical statuette for her role in "Oklahoma!," CBS News reports.

The big picture: Stroker told reporters afterward not all backstage areas are accessible for performers with disabilities. "I would ask theater owners and producers to really look into how they can begin to make the backstage accessible so that performers with disabilities can get around," she said in an interview, filmed by Variety.