Season 2 of “Axios on HBO” airs Sundays at 6pm ET/PT. Keep up to date with Axios AM:

Stories

Ali Stroker becomes first wheelchair user to win a Tony Award

Ali Stroker accepts the Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role during the 2019 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 9, 2019 in New York City.
Ali Stroker. Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Ali Stroker made history on Sunday when she became the first wheelchair user to win a Tony Award, accepting a Best Featured Actress in a Musical statuette for her role in "Oklahoma!," CBS News reports.

The big picture: Stroker told reporters afterward not all backstage areas are accessible for performers with disabilities. "I would ask theater owners and producers to really look into how they can begin to make the backstage accessible so that performers with disabilities can get around," she said in an interview, filmed by Variety.

Broadway