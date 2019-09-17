Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) offered her endorsement Tuesday to Marie Newman, who is challenging conservative-leaning Illinois Democrat Rep. Dan Lipinski.

Why it matters: This is the lawmaker's first endorsement of the 2020 cycle. Ocasio-Cortez was elected in 2018 after successfully challenging incumbent Rep. Joe Crowley (D-N.Y.), who was the fourth-highest Democrat in Congress. Her backing "could turn out progressives and turn off centrists in the suburban Chicago district," writes the Chicago Sun Times.