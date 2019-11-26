Deadly quake strikes Albania

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake killed at least two people, wounded 150 others and collapsed buildings in Albania early Tuesday, AP reports.
What's happening: The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake's center was 19 miles northwest of the capital, Tirana, at a depth of 12 miles, per AP.
- "Firefighters and army staff are helping residents [caught] under the rubble" in the port city of Durrës and Durres and the nearby village of Thumane on the Adriatic Sea in western Albania, a Defense Ministry spokeswoman said, according to Reuters.
