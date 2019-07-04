Anchorage, Alaska, is predicted to match or beat its highest recorded temperature of 85°F — set in 1969 — between July 4 and 8, the Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: The Arctic region has been pushed into an entirely new climate — and Alaska has felt the effects with its warmest six years on record. Alaska's land-based ice is being lost at the rate of about 14,000 tonnes per second, according to William Colgan, co-author of a report on Arctic climate change in the journal Environmental Research Letters.