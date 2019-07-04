Sign up for a daily newsletter defining what matters in business and markets

Alaska set to match or break its highest recorded temperature this week

This photo is a birds eye view of melting ice in Alaska.
Melting ice on the Kuskokwim River near the town of Bethel on Alaska's Yukon Delta in April. Photo: Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images

Anchorage, Alaska, is predicted to match or beat its highest recorded temperature of 85°F — set in 1969 — between July 4 and 8, the Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: The Arctic region has been pushed into an entirely new climate — and Alaska has felt the effects with its warmest six years on record. Alaska's land-based ice is being lost at the rate of about 14,000 tonnes per second, according to William Colgan, co-author of a report on Arctic climate change in the journal Environmental Research Letters.

The big picture: A record-setting heatwave has swept across Europe — a region with some of the longest-kept temperature records in the world. Numerous studies have shown that the odds of extreme heat events, as well as their severity and duration, are dramatically increasing due to human-caused global warming.

