Alabama defeats Ohio State to win the National Championship

DeVonta Smith, #6 of the Alabama Crimson Tide, rushes for a touchdown during the second quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Monday. Photo: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
Top-ranked Alabama defeated No. 3 Ohio State 52-24 to win the national championship on Monday night.
The big picture: It's the sixth championship for Alabama under coach Nick Saban and the cap to a tumultuous college season that saw dozens of games canceled.
Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.