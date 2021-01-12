Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Alabama defeats Ohio State to win the National Championship

DeVonta Smith, #6 of the Alabama Crimson Tide, rushes for a touchdown during the second quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Monday. Photo: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Top-ranked Alabama defeated No. 3 Ohio State 52-24 to win the national championship on Monday night.

The big picture: It's the sixth championship for Alabama under coach Nick Saban and the cap to a tumultuous college season that saw dozens of games canceled.

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Jonathan Swan
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Trump falsely blames Antifa for Capitol insurrection

President Trump walks to the Oval Office. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

President Trump on Monday privately — and falsely — blamed "Antifa people" for storming the Capitol, even though clear video and documentary evidence exists showing the rioters were overwhelmingly Trump supporters.

Why it matters: Despite facing an impeachment vote for an assault he helped incite, the outgoing president is still sticking with his tried-and-true playbook of deflecting and reaching for conspiracies.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Kevin McCarthy's fight for survival

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is under siege, raising challenges to his best-laid plans for becoming House speaker.

Why it matters: The California Republican had been ready to vault out of the minority at the 2022 midterms. But now he finds his fundraising challenged, his links to President Trump toxic and a tricky impeachment environment to navigate.

Shawna Chen
4 hours ago - Health

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine expected to provide immunity for 1 year

Photo: Mario Tama via Getty

Moderna's coronavirus vaccine will provide immunity from the disease for at least one year, the biotech company said Monday per Reuters.

Why it matters: Moderna's vaccine is one of two now authorized for emergency use in the U.S., as coronavirus cases surge past 22.5 million nationally and 90.8 million globally.

