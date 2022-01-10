Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Breaking down Alabama vs. Georgia

Kendall Baker
Kendall Baker, author of Sports

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photos: John Bunch/Icon Sportswire, Kevin C. Cox, Marianna Massey, Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.

Alabama and Georgia will play for a championship Monday night — five weeks after their SEC title game matchup, and four years after their national title game thriller.

State of play: The Bulldogs are slight favorites to win their first championship in 41 years, but they've lost seven straight to the Crimson Tide, who have won a casual six national titles in 14 years.

Game info:

  • Kickoff: 8pm ET
  • Lines: UGA -2.5 | O/U: 52.5
  • Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)
  • How to watch: ESPN (Main telecast), ESPN2 (Film room with Jimbo Fisher), ESPNU (Command Center), ESPNews (AT&T 5G Skycast) and more.

The intrigue: The QB matchup is fascinating. On one side is Bryce Young, a former five-star recruit and Heisman winner. On the other side is Stetson Bennett, a former walk-on who uses a flip phone.

By the numbers:

  • 25-1: Nick Saban boasts a 25-1 record against his former assistants, including a 4-0 record against Kirby Smart.
  • 9.64: Georgia has allowed just 9.64 points per game this season, by far the best mark in the nation (Clemson is second at 14.85).
  • 61%: The crowd is projected to be 61% Georgia fans, per Vivid Seats. And the top two cities for people traveling to Indy this weekend are Atlanta and Athens, per Airbnb.

Notes:

  • Top prospects: This game features 17 of Todd McShay's top 100 prospects, including Alabama OT Evan Neal (3), Alabama WR Jameson Williams (6), Georgia LB Nakobe Dean (8), Georgia DE Travon Walker (14) and Georgia DT Jordan Davis (26).
  • Fun fact (for Georgia fans): Since 2008, six teams have squared off in bowl games after meeting in the regular season. The teams that won the first meeting all lost the second meeting.
  • Fun rewind (for Alabama fans): It's hard to forget what happened the last time these teams met on this stage. Tua to DeVonta ... Bama wins in overtime.

Go deeper

Caitlin Owens
Updated 32 mins ago - Health

The Biden administration has a COVID credibility crisis

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

A series of messaging missteps is threatening the credibility of federal health agencies, and critics say the White House isn’t doing enough to manage the fallout.

Why it matters: While much of the unvaccinated population is unlikely to be persuaded by any messenger, large swaths of the public are still receptive to expert guidance, but federal health agencies, particularly the CDC, may be squandering their credibility with this population.

Jeff Tracy
57 mins ago - Sports

Sports betting headed for record month

Expand chart
Note: Handle = total money wagered. Data: Legal Sports Report; Chart: Sara Wise/Axios

New York launched mobile sports betting on Saturday, with four online sportsbooks beginning operations and another five awaiting final approval.

The big picture: Now that New Yorkers can bet from their couch — rather than travel to New Jersey — many believe the Empire State will eventually contend with New Jersey and Nevada for most money wagered by state (currently 17th).

Andrew Freedman, author of Generate
1 hour ago - Energy & Environment

U.S. greenhouse gas emissions jumped in 2021

Expand chart
Data: Rhodium Group; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios

Just-released data reveals the scope and details of U.S. carbon emissions increases as the economy rebounded from COVID-19 restrictions, highlighting how White House climate goals may slip out of reach absent major new policies.

Driving the news: America's emissions of planet-warming greenhouse gases increased in 2021 compared to 2020, largely due to a jump in coal use, according to a new report from the climate consulting firm the Rhodium Group.

