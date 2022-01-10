Alabama and Georgia will play for a championship Monday night — five weeks after their SEC title game matchup, and four years after their national title game thriller.

State of play: The Bulldogs are slight favorites to win their first championship in 41 years, but they've lost seven straight to the Crimson Tide, who have won a casual six national titles in 14 years.

Game info:

Kickoff: 8pm ET

8pm ET Lines: UGA -2.5 | O/U: 52.5

UGA -2.5 | O/U: 52.5 Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)

Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis) How to watch: ESPN (Main telecast), ESPN2 (Film room with Jimbo Fisher), ESPNU (Command Center), ESPNews (AT&T 5G Skycast) and more.

The intrigue: The QB matchup is fascinating. On one side is Bryce Young, a former five-star recruit and Heisman winner. On the other side is Stetson Bennett, a former walk-on who uses a flip phone.

By the numbers:

25-1: Nick Saban boasts a 25-1 record against his former assistants, including a 4-0 record against Kirby Smart.

Nick Saban boasts a 25-1 record against his former assistants, including a 4-0 record against Kirby Smart. 9.64: Georgia has allowed just 9.64 points per game this season, by far the best mark in the nation (Clemson is second at 14.85).

Georgia has allowed just 9.64 points per game this season, by far the best mark in the nation (Clemson is second at 14.85). 61%: The crowd is projected to be 61% Georgia fans, per Vivid Seats. And the top two cities for people traveling to Indy this weekend are Atlanta and Athens, per Airbnb.

Notes: