FCC Chair Ajit Pai said Thursday during an Axios virtual event that internet connectivity is "the glue" for many Americans' daily lives during the coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: Pai specifically cited both education and telehealth as reasons why internet access is so important in the age of social distancing. He added that he hopes that both Democrats and Republicans in Washington use this time to recognize the issue's importance in order to move to create more opportunities for access in underserved communities.