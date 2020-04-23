1 hour ago - Health

FCC chair: Internet connectivity is "the glue" holding Americans' lives together

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

FCC Chair Ajit Pai said Thursday during an Axios virtual event that internet connectivity is "the glue" for many Americans' daily lives during the coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: Pai specifically cited both education and telehealth as reasons why internet access is so important in the age of social distancing. He added that he hopes that both Democrats and Republicans in Washington use this time to recognize the issue's importance in order to move to create more opportunities for access in underserved communities.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters Thursday all World Health Organization member nations should support an independent inquiry into the coronavirus pandemic.

Details: "If you're going to be a member of a club like the World Health Organization, there should be responsibilities and obligations attached to that," Morrison said. France and the U.K. have said the focus should be on fighting the virus, "not to apportion blame," Reuters notes.

Stef W. Kight

Trump temporarily bars some legal immigration due to coronavirus

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday banning some legal immigration for 60 days due to the novel coronavirus, beginning Thursday at 11:59 p.m. EST.

What's happening: The order will prevent foreigners from obtaining green cards to enter the country if they are outside the U.S. and do not already have valid visas or other travel documents — although there are exceptions.

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

Another 4.4 million Americans filed for unemployment last week, totaling more than 26 million jobless filings in five weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The big picture: The labor market wreck is likely worse than the government's figures suggest as state governors grapple with how to slowly reopen their economies. California, Florida, Texas and Georgia saw the biggest surge in new unemployment claims.

