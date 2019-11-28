More airport dogs hired to stop African swine fever from spreading to U.S.

Airport security beagles are focusing on sniffing out pork products as African swine fever continues to spread, with fears that it might reach the U.S., the Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: African swine fever has already wiped out half of China's pork livestock and spread to more than 40 countries, per the Post. As a result, the USDA has hired an additional 60 beagle teams to increase the number of screenings, notes the Post. There is no cure or vaccine for the virus, but it's is not dangerous for humans.