55 mins ago - Economy & Business

National League of Cities: Airline cuts to small-town routes is a "devastation"

Axios' Ina Fried (l) and National League of Cities CEO Clarence Anthony. Photo: Axios

Airlines service cuts to small cities could dramatically affect connectivity for Americans, National League of Cities CEO and Executive Director Clarence Anthony said during an Axios virtual event on Friday. "It is a devastation,' he said.

What's happening: American Airlines last week announced plans to suspend service to 15 small cities once federal coronavirus aid for airlines runs out in October, per CNBC. American was the only airline servicing nine of the affected airports.

  • "It is disappointing that the airlines are cutting services to those communities, those mid to small cities and small regions," Anthony said.
  • "And it means so much more to those because it means your ability to go to a medical appointment ... It's cut off job opportunities, services to those regions," he added.

What they're saying: "In the large markets like where you are in [San Francisco] and where I am in Washington, D.C., one or two routes don't make a difference. To the small and mid-sized communities, it means life and death of those regions and those communities."

  • "Transportation equity is achievable and it's tangible, and we need to make sure that it's implemented in America," Anthony added.

Watch the event.

Go deeper

Axios Events
Updated Aug 25, 2020 - Axios Events

Watch: The future of employability in North Carolina

RNC week: On Tuesday, August 25 Axios Cities author Kim Hart and Axios politics and White House editor Margaret Talev hosted a conversation on North Carolina's broadband access and economic recovery amid the coronavirus, featuring Reenie Askew, Charlotte's chief information officer, and Thomas Parrish, North Carolina's acting secretary and state chief information officer.

Thomas Parrish discussed bridging the digital divide in North Carolina, focusing on current investments in Wi-fi hotspots. The state is allocating $30 million to distribute 100k hotspots with continuous high speed and unlimited data for all students in the state.

  • On investing in the future of connectivity: "If you look at Europe...these countries are investing billions of dollars in their infrastructure to make sure people are connected...I think what we're finally seeing in the United States and in North Carolina is that we need to make that investment, because if we're connected, that means we're ready for tomorrow."
  • On internet access in rural communities: "We're trying to leverage as much of the existing infrastructure as we can...working with local businesses, working with nonprofits, working with other departments like our Parks System...to get that connectivity out to our rural communities."

Reenie Askew focused on how internet connectivity is critical for education and workforce development, highlighting a city government partnership with school districts, nearby community colleges and other businesses to provide 15 spaces for public WiFi.

  • On the importance of providing free public Wi-fi: "If you have to make a decision between taking care of your expenses and food, education, and Internet — Internet would not be at the top of the list."
  • On the connection between accessible Internet and education: "The educational divide increases if we don't have the ability for everyone to be able to not just connect, but do it effectively from home. And so if we're unable to do that, then students who don't have access fall further behind and that we don't need to have."

Thank you Microsoft for sponsoring this event.

Marisa Fernandez
21 mins ago - Politics & Policy

FDA removes top spokesperson after 11 days on the job

Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn. Photo: Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration on Friday ousted its top spokesperson, Emily Miller, after less than two weeks on the job, reports the New York Times.

Why it matters: Miller's removal comes amid disagreements over the FDA's communication strategy and controversy surrounding its emergency use authorization of convalescent blood plasma as a coronavirus treatment.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ursula Perano
45 mins ago - Sports

NBA playoffs to resume after agreement on social justice initiatives

Photo: Ashley Landis-Pool/Getty Images

The NBA and its players' union agreed on Friday to resume the league's playoffs on Saturday after players refused to take the floor for a number of games this week in protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis.

Why it matters: As part of the agreement, the league agreed to work with the players to work toward three initiatives focused around social justice, civic engagement and voting rights.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow