Airlines service cuts to small cities could dramatically affect connectivity for Americans, National League of Cities CEO and Executive Director Clarence Anthony said during an Axios virtual event on Friday. "It is a devastation,' he said.

What's happening: American Airlines last week announced plans to suspend service to 15 small cities once federal coronavirus aid for airlines runs out in October, per CNBC. American was the only airline servicing nine of the affected airports.

"It is disappointing that the airlines are cutting services to those communities, those mid to small cities and small regions," Anthony said.

"And it means so much more to those because it means your ability to go to a medical appointment ... It's cut off job opportunities, services to those regions," he added.

What they're saying: "In the large markets like where you are in [San Francisco] and where I am in Washington, D.C., one or two routes don't make a difference. To the small and mid-sized communities, it means life and death of those regions and those communities."

"Transportation equity is achievable and it's tangible, and we need to make sure that it's implemented in America," Anthony added.

