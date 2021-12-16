Sign up for our daily briefing

Airlines see growth, innovation after COVID shock

Newark Liberty International Airport. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Most U.S.-based airlines are gearing up for strong growth — adding routes, hiring employees and ordering new aircraft — as the industry continues to recover from the pandemic slowdown.

The big picture: Airlines crippled by the health crisis generally weathered the shock better than after 9/11 because of the way federal assistance was structured, industry officials told the Senate Commerce Committee on Wednesday.

  • Aid was targeted to support employee payrolls, which enabled airlines to bounce back more quickly when travel demand returned.
  • "The Payroll Support Program saved the airline industry by providing a lifeline for its workers," American Airlines CEO Doug Parker testified, echoing remarks by other executives.

What's happening: Airlines are restoring routes, hiring more employees and ordering new, more fuel-efficient aircraft to prepare for strong growth in 2022 and beyond.

  • The industry has added 47,500 jobs since the pandemic low in November 2020, a 13% gain.
  • Low-cost domestic airlines — Allegiant, Frontier, Spirit and Jet Blue — are seeing the biggest bounce. Their scheduled seat capacity for the first quarter of 2022 is higher than the same period in 2019.
  • Larger airlines with international routes, including Delta and United, continue to lag 2019 capacity.

Yes, but: Domestic travel remains about 14% below pre-pandemic levels, and international travel is down 28%, according to trade group Airlines for America.

  • A full recovery will depend on the return of business travel, which the U.S. Travel Association projects will happen by 2024.
  • Average airfares remain well below 2019 levels: $225 in the second quarter, compared to $333 in 2019 (or $354 adjusted for inflation).

What to watch: Under pressure to reduce their carbon footprint, many airlines are replacing their fleets with more efficient planes that use less fuel.

Go deeper

Nathan Bomey
Dec 14, 2021 - Energy & Environment

Caterpillar, BNSF Railway, Chevron pursue hydrogen-powered locomotive

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The lightest element on the periodic table could soon be used to power the heaviest of engines.

What’s happening: Caterpillar, BNSF Railway and Chevron on Tuesday announced a plan to develop a hydrogen-powered locomotive system.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Joann Muller, author of What's Next
43 mins ago - Economy & Business

What it will take to make the skies friendly again

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Mandatory self-defense training, an industrywide "no-fly list" for disruptive passengers, and the end of to-go cups for alcohol are the changes airline crews want so they can stop being afraid to go to work.

Why it matters: Flying has become so dangerous for crew members, due to attacks by violent passengers, that airline unions are asking for government help in bringing civility back to the skies.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Sam BakerKavya Beheraj
1 hour ago - Health

COVID cases rising with Christmas — and Omicron — around the corner

Expand chart
Data: N.Y. Times; Cartogram: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths are climbing across the U.S., ahead of a busy holiday week that will likely help the virus spread even more.

By the numbers: The U.S. is now averaging about 122,000 new cases per day — a slight increase over the past week, but a 41% spike over the past two weeks.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow