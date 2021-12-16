Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Newark Liberty International Airport. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Most U.S.-based airlines are gearing up for strong growth — adding routes, hiring employees and ordering new aircraft — as the industry continues to recover from the pandemic slowdown.
The big picture: Airlines crippled by the health crisis generally weathered the shock better than after 9/11 because of the way federal assistance was structured, industry officials told the Senate Commerce Committee on Wednesday.
- Aid was targeted to support employee payrolls, which enabled airlines to bounce back more quickly when travel demand returned.
- "The Payroll Support Program saved the airline industry by providing a lifeline for its workers," American Airlines CEO Doug Parker testified, echoing remarks by other executives.
What's happening: Airlines are restoring routes, hiring more employees and ordering new, more fuel-efficient aircraft to prepare for strong growth in 2022 and beyond.
- The industry has added 47,500 jobs since the pandemic low in November 2020, a 13% gain.
- Low-cost domestic airlines — Allegiant, Frontier, Spirit and Jet Blue — are seeing the biggest bounce. Their scheduled seat capacity for the first quarter of 2022 is higher than the same period in 2019.
- Larger airlines with international routes, including Delta and United, continue to lag 2019 capacity.
Yes, but: Domestic travel remains about 14% below pre-pandemic levels, and international travel is down 28%, according to trade group Airlines for America.
- A full recovery will depend on the return of business travel, which the U.S. Travel Association projects will happen by 2024.
- Average airfares remain well below 2019 levels: $225 in the second quarter, compared to $333 in 2019 (or $354 adjusted for inflation).
What to watch: Under pressure to reduce their carbon footprint, many airlines are replacing their fleets with more efficient planes that use less fuel.
- Some are also partnering with their corporate customers to push for increased production of sustainable aviation fuels.