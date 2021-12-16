Most U.S.-based airlines are gearing up for strong growth — adding routes, hiring employees and ordering new aircraft — as the industry continues to recover from the pandemic slowdown.

The big picture: Airlines crippled by the health crisis generally weathered the shock better than after 9/11 because of the way federal assistance was structured, industry officials told the Senate Commerce Committee on Wednesday.

Aid was targeted to support employee payrolls, which enabled airlines to bounce back more quickly when travel demand returned.

"The Payroll Support Program saved the airline industry by providing a lifeline for its workers," American Airlines CEO Doug Parker testified, echoing remarks by other executives.

What's happening: Airlines are restoring routes, hiring more employees and ordering new, more fuel-efficient aircraft to prepare for strong growth in 2022 and beyond.

The industry has added 47,500 jobs since the pandemic low in November 2020, a 13% gain.

Low-cost domestic airlines — Allegiant, Frontier, Spirit and Jet Blue — are seeing the biggest bounce. Their scheduled seat capacity for the first quarter of 2022 is higher than the same period in 2019.

Larger airlines with international routes, including Delta and United, continue to lag 2019 capacity.

Yes, but: Domestic travel remains about 14% below pre-pandemic levels, and international travel is down 28%, according to trade group Airlines for America.

A full recovery will depend on the return of business travel, which the U.S. Travel Association projects will happen by 2024.

Average airfares remain well below 2019 levels: $225 in the second quarter, compared to $333 in 2019 (or $354 adjusted for inflation).

What to watch: Under pressure to reduce their carbon footprint, many airlines are replacing their fleets with more efficient planes that use less fuel.