Flight cancellations become the post-holiday norm

Hope King
Hope King, author of Closer
Expand chart
Data: FlightAware; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Massive air travel disruptions are the post-holiday norm.

Driving the news: Global airlines have canceled nearly 30,000 U.S. in- and outbound flights since Christmas Eve, data from FlightAware shows.

What’s happening: Winter storms and staff shortages grounded flights just as airlines ramped up schedules. 

  • In response, airlines have pulled back on those schedules and in some cases bumped up pay for workers who can show up.
  • Some of those efforts seem to be paying off as the number of canceled flights on Monday (as of 4 p.m.) dipped below 1,000 for the first time in 15 days.

Neil Irwin
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Top Federal Reserve official resigns after trades revealed

Outgoing Fed vice-chair Richard Clarida at his 2018 confirmation hearing. Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Richard Clarida, the second highest official at the Federal Reserve, will resign early after new details of his trading activity early in the pandemic were revealed.

  • His term as vice-chair was to end January 31; he will instead step down January 14.

Why it matters: Questionable trading activity by a handful of top officials undermined the central bank's reputation for ethical behavior.

Andrew Solender
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

McCarthy plans to oust Schiff, Swalwell and Omar from panels

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy . Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Monday he plans to remove Reps. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) and Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) from their respective committees if Republicans retake the House majority.

Why it matters: McCarthy's comments offer a preview of the scorched-earth tactics Republicans may adopt if they win back control of Congress in 2022.

Zachary BasuDave Lawler
5 hours ago - World

U.S. and Russia exchange warnings after first round of security talks

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov. Photo: Denis Balibouse/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Top U.S. and Russian officials stuck to their red lines during nearly eight hours of security talks in Geneva on Monday, with the U.S. ruling out limits to NATO expansion and Russia warning that it would respond to a diplomatic failure with a "military-technical solution."

The big picture: The talks — which Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman insisted were "not what we could call a negotiation" — kick off a week of urgent diplomacy intended to avert a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

