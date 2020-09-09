13 mins ago - Economy & Business

Labor Day weekend sees uptick in airline travel

Passengers in the Las Vegas International Airport on Aug. 29. Photo: Daniel Slim/AFP via Getty Images

More than 3 million people passed through U.S. airports over Labor Day weekend, with nearly 969,000 passengers boarding flights on Sept. 4 and another 935,000 on Sept. 7, the Transportation Security Administration announced.

Why it matters: Those dates saw the most individuals screened on any single day since the coronavirus pandemic arrived in the U.S. in mid-March — suggesting that Americans may be warming up to air travel.

What they're saying: “Passenger volume on the busiest day of the Labor Day weekend was up 30% from the busiest day of the July Fourth holiday weekend,” TSA Administrator David Pekoske said.

  • “This is an encouraging trend for the aviation sector as airports, airlines and TSA work together to ensure a secure and safe travel experience for passengers.”

The big picture: The increase in travel was a welcome sight for airlines, which have been hit hard from the dip in demand during the pandemic.

Joann MullerCourtenay Brown
Sep 7, 2020 - Economy & Business

A new era of worker malaise

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The collision of three unprecedented events — the pandemic, its economic toll and an uprising against racial injustice — is causing an extraordinary level of angst among workers.

Why it matters: High anxiety levels are touching employees in nearly every industry — as measured by the Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index and other pollsand labor unrest could be bubbling beneath the surface.

Rebecca Falconer
28 mins ago - Politics & Policy

DOJ seeks to defend Trump in rape accuser E. Jean Carroll's defamation lawsuit

Combination images of E. Jean Carroll and President Trump. Photo: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Glamour/Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

The Department of Justice filed a motion notifying a New York State court Tuesday that it intends to replace President Trump's private lawyers to defend him in a defamation lawsuit brought by writer E. Jean Carroll.

Why it matters: It's highly unusual for the DOJ to intervene in such cases. The department said in its notice that it intervened because Trump was "acting within the scope of his office as President of the United States" when he said last year that Carroll was "totally lying" about claims that he raped her in the mid-1990s.

Erica Pandey, author of @Work
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

There aren't enough jobs for America's unemployed

Expand chart
Data: Indeed; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

The number of unemployed Americans vastly outnumbers the number of open jobs in every single state.

Why it matters: Even though we've come back from the worst unemployment numbers, the pandemic's economic toll keeps turning furloughs into job losses — and pushing millions of people out of the workforce entirely.

