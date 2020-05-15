2 hours ago - Economy & Business

An airline deal frenzy as Virgin Australia faces takeover

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Virgin Australia (ASX: VAH), Australia's second-largest airline, which filed for bankruptcy last month, is expected to receive upwards of eight indicative takeover bids today, per Reuters.

Why it matters: Because it reflects the high value of duopoly, even in the midst of a pandemic that has been catastrophic for airlines.

  • Suitors include Bain Capital, Brookfield, BGH Capital/Temasek, and India's InterGlobe Enterprises.

The bottom line: "The offers ... will be whittled down to a shortlist of about three in coming days. ... The administrators at Deloitte aim to restructure what is the biggest Asia-Pacific casualty of the coronavirus crisis hitting the global aviation industry, and agree to deal with a buyer by the end of June." — Paulina Duran & Scott Murdoch, Reuters

Go deeper: Air travel will never be the same after coronavirus

Go deeper

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 4,477,351 — Total deaths: 303,389 — Total recoveries — 1,606,796Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 1,419,998 — Total deaths: 85,974 — Total recoveries: 246,414 — Total tested: 10,341,775Map.
  3. Business: April retail sales drop a record 16.4% — Paycheck Protection Program borrowers get more flexibility.
  4. Congress: Mitch McConnell says “I was wrong" on Obama administration's pandemic playbook.
  5. Tech: Many tech workers won't be going back to the office — Airbnb and Lyft make key hires amid coronavirus pandemic.
  6. Broadway: Disney pulls Frozen from Broadway.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Subscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.

Updated 50 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Facebook to buy Giphy for $400 million

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Facebook has agreed to buy Giphy, the popular platform of sharable animated images, Axios has learned from multiple sources. The total deal value is around $400 million.

Background: A source close to the situation says that the two companies first began talking prior to the pandemic, although that was more about a partnership than an acquisition.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Paycheck Protection Program borrowers get more flexibility

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Federal regulators still haven't provided the required guidance on Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness, a scant 18 days past deadline, but it's become less important for the vast majority of small business recipients.

Driving the news: The key buzzword this week was "safe harbor."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow2 hours ago - Economy & Business