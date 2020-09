The most popular locations for people and families renting homes for 28 days or longer are — so far — all places that offer a beautiful escape from the heat during the summer, according to data from Airbnb.

The state of play: Destinations topping the list this summer are clustered in Vermont, Maine, Colorado, and upstate New York. Expect that list to migrate south to Florida and New Mexico as winter arrives. (One thing the top destinations have in common: A lot of open space).