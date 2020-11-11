Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Travel industry could see “new normal” post-pandemic

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Business travel could settle into a "new normal" that's 10%-20% lower than before the COVID-19 pandemic, Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian recently suggested per AP.

What they're saying: With the coronavirus pandemic still raging, demand for flights has dwindled. Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly told AP that overall passenger revenue is down 70%. Business travel — normally more than a third of Southwest's traffic — is off by 90%.

The big picture: The pandemic has proven that working from home can be a viable option, which may reduce business travel even after the global outbreak is over.

  • TSA screenings on Tuesday were one-third of what they were the same day in 2019 — 800,000 vs. 2.5 million.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: U.S. sees record 131,000 cases, hospitalizations hit peak — CDC: Masks protect wearers from COVID-19 — Fauci, Azar expect vaccine to be broadly available by spring.
  2. States: Texas becomes first state to surpass 1 million cases.
  3. Markets: Pfizer's CEO sold $5.6 million in stock on same day of vaccine news
  4. World: Italy tightens COVID-19 restrictions for five hard-hit regions.
Margaret TalevGlen Johnson
5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The Electoral College play

Trump supporter Dana Benson hangs a U.S. flag while demonstrating outside of a vote counting facility in Philadelphia. Photo: Mark Makela/Getty Images

As the weaknesses of President Trump's legal cases to overturn Joe Biden's win become clearer, Republicans are talking more about the Electoral College — hinting at an extreme last-chance way for Trump to cling to power.

What we're watching: In this long-shot scenario, Trump and his team could try to block secretaries of state in contested states from certifying results. That could allow legislatures in those states to try to appoint new electors who favor Trump over Biden.

Neal RothschildStef W. Kight
5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Four demographic trends that explain Biden's victory

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Geography, rather than race or age, paints the clearest picture of President Trump's defeat and illustrates the demographic trends that could hurt Republicans in future elections.

The big picture: The rural-urban divide demonstrated President-elect Joe Biden's power in and around cities — which helped him flip the states that delivered his election victory.

