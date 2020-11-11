Travel industry could see “new normal” post-pandemic

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.
Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.
Denver news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Des Moines news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul
Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg
Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios
Business travel could settle into a "new normal" that's 10%-20% lower than before the COVID-19 pandemic, Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian recently suggested per AP.
What they're saying: With the coronavirus pandemic still raging, demand for flights has dwindled. Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly told AP that overall passenger revenue is down 70%. Business travel — normally more than a third of Southwest's traffic — is off by 90%.
The big picture: The pandemic has proven that working from home can be a viable option, which may reduce business travel even after the global outbreak is over.
- TSA screenings on Tuesday were one-third of what they were the same day in 2019 — 800,000 vs. 2.5 million.