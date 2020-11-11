Travel industry could see “new normal” post-pandemic

Business travel could settle into a "new normal" that's 10%-20% lower than before the COVID-19 pandemic, Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian recently suggested per AP.

What they're saying: With the coronavirus pandemic still raging, demand for flights has dwindled. Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly told AP that overall passenger revenue is down 70%. Business travel — normally more than a third of Southwest's traffic — is off by 90%.

The big picture: The pandemic has proven that working from home can be a viable option, which may reduce business travel even after the global outbreak is over.