Game-worn Air Jordan 1s sell for record-breaking $560,000

Photo credit: Sotheby's

A signed pair of Air Jordan 1s worn by Michael Jordan during his 1984–85 rookie season sold for $560,000 in a Sotheby's auction on Sunday, breaking the all-time record for most expensive sneaker.

The big picture: The iconic shoes were sold the same day that the final two episodes of ESPN's "The Last Dance," which has consistently smashed live audience records for a documentary, are set to premiere.

  • It's not immediately known who purchased the shoes, per Action Network, but they were sold by shoe collector Jordy Geller, who decided it was a good time to offload them when he saw the renewed hysteria for Jordan memorabilia driven by the documentary.
  • "We are thrilled with the price. It just speaks to Michael Jordan’s incredible legacy and people recognizing him as the greatest athlete to ever play," Sotheby's Brahm Wachter told Action Network.

Gottlieb defends CDC on testing after criticism from Peter Navarro

Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb defended the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's early efforts to develop a coronavirus test on CBS News' "Face the Nation" on Sunday, rebutting claims by White House economic adviser Peter Navarro that the agency "let the country down."

What they're saying: "Even if the CDC rolled out that test perfectly, there still wouldn't have been enough testing in place in the nation to do what we call 'sentinel surveillance' to try to detect this virus earlier," Gottlieb said.

Arrow11 mins ago - Health

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET: 4,673,809 — Total deaths: 312,646 — Total recoveries — 1,714,869Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET: 1,474,127 — Total deaths: 88,898 — Total recoveries: 268,376 — Total tested: 11,077,179Map.
  3. Federal government: White House economic adviser Peter Navarro claims that lockdowns to curb the spread of the coronavirus will "indirectly" kill more people than the virus itself.
  4. States: More businesses reopen as states let stay-at-home orders expire  Grand Canyon gradually reopens — Most states are slowly making progress against the coronavirus.
  5. Public health: Native Americans are at higher risk, with fewer resources  FDA authorizes first at-home kit that can be used with multiple coronavirus tests.
  6. World: India extends coronavirus lockdown until end of May — U.K. hires more than 17,000 contact tracers.
  7. Business: Groceries, drug stores and retailers try different ways to get customers to wear face masks.
  8. Religion: Churches, mosques and temples livestream services.
  9. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  10. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Newsom says first responders will be first victims of state budget deficits

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday that the federal government has a "moral obligation" to provide funding for states in its next coronavirus relief bill, noting that police officers, health care workers and firefighters will be the first ones laid off as a result of massive budget deficits.

Why it matters: The House last week passed a bill that includes $500 billion for state governments and $375 billion for local governments. But the Trump administration and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have deemed it dead on arrival, signaling that they want to wait a few weeks until deciding on whether to pass another relief package.

