Game-worn Air Jordan 1s sell for record-breaking $560,000

A signed pair of Air Jordan 1s worn by Michael Jordan during his 1984–85 rookie season sold for $560,000 in a Sotheby's auction on Sunday, breaking the all-time record for most expensive sneaker.

The big picture: The iconic shoes were sold the same day that the final two episodes of ESPN's "The Last Dance," which has consistently smashed live audience records for a documentary, are set to premiere.

It's not immediately known who purchased the shoes, per Action Network, but they were sold by shoe collector Jordy Geller, who decided it was a good time to offload them when he saw the renewed hysteria for Jordan memorabilia driven by the documentary.

"We are thrilled with the price. It just speaks to Michael Jordan’s incredible legacy and people recognizing him as the greatest athlete to ever play," Sotheby's Brahm Wachter told Action Network.

