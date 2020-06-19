27 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Air Force becomes first U.S. military branch to nominate a woman as top enlisted leader

A McDonnell Douglas/Boeing C-17 Globemaster III military transport aircraft of the Air Force. Photo: Mikhail Metzel\TASS via Getty Images

Chief Master Sgt. JoAnne Bass was selected as the Air Force chief master sergeant on Friday, the AP reports.

Why it matters: Bass, who has served as Command Chief Master Sergeant for the 2nd Air Force at Mississippi's Keesler Air Force Base, is the first woman to serve as the branch's top enlisted leader in a military branch. She has served in the Air Force since 1993, per AP.

  • Bass was the consensus pick out a group of over a dozen finalists within the Air Force’s global operation, officials said in the press release cited by Task & Purpose.

What she's saying: “[Our airmen] are counting on leaders like me, to make a positive impact in their lives,” Bass said in a video reflecting on her selection, noted in Task & Purpose. “I owe them my best.”

Rashaan Ayesh
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

States and corporations move to recognize Juneteenth

A Juneteenth parade in Philadelphia in 2019. Photo: Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The revitalization of the Black Lives Matter movement has brought greater attention to Juneteenth, a holiday commemorating the end of slavery.

History lesson: Nearly two and a half years after Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation and months after the Civil War ended, thousands of slaves in Texas weren't aware they were free until Union Gen. Gordon Granger issued an order on June 19, 1865, in Galveston, Texas.

Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 4 p.m. ET: 8,559,321 — Total deaths: 457,190 — Total recoveries — 4,204,583Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 4 p.m. ET: 2,209,930 — Total deaths: 118,809 — Total recoveries: 599,115 — Total tested: 25,403,498Map.
  3. Business: Apple will again close 11 stores in states with increasing coronavirus cases.
  4. Transportation: The subway is getting a bad rap during the coronavirus pandemic.
  5. Entertainment: AMC reverses policy, will require face masks in its movie theaters.
  6. Military: Navy affirms removal of captain who sounded alarm about coronavirus.
  7. 🛳 Travel: Major cruise lines to suspend trips from U.S. ports until Sept. 15.
Axios
3 hours ago - Podcasts

Racial quotas in Corporate America

Many companies are celebrating Juneteenth on Friday, but only four Fortune 500 companies have black CEOs, and it doesn’t get much better elsewhere in the C-suite.

Axios Re:Cap, our new afternoon podcast, digs in with Rebecca Greenfield, who wrote the latest cover story for Bloomberg Businessweek about racial quotas as a means of ending the white monopoly on corporate power.