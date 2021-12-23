Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Air Force denies 2,130 religious exemption requests over COVID vaccine

Yacob Reyes

U.S. Air Force member receives a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Photo: U.S. Forces Korea via Getty Images

The U.S. Air Force has denied 2,130 requests for religious accommodation regarding the Pentagon's coronavirus vaccine mandate, the service announced Tuesday.

Why it matters: The U.S. military has scrambled to address service members who defy the vaccination order amidst growing concern over another wave of infections fueled by the Omicron variant.

The big picture: In August, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin directed all military troops to get vaccinated against COVID and directed each branch to set its own deadline.

  • The Air Force indicated that nearly 97% of its active-duty service personnel had complied with the mandate. The deadline to be vaccinated was Nov. 2.
  • The service branch has received more than 10,000 requests for religious accommodation. Each request is reviewed to "accommodate a sincerely held belief without putting mission accomplishment at risk," per the statement.

By the numbers: The Marine Corps said earlier this month that it had received more than 3,100 requests for religious accommodation. While the Army received about 1,700, according to AP.

  • The Navy announced Wednesday that it had 2,844 requests for religious accommodation, none of which have been approved.

What they're saying: "Each member’s request is carefully considered to balance the government’s ... interest in mission accomplishment with the service member’s sincerely held belief," said Gina Ortiz Jones, under secretary of the Air Force, in a statement.

  • "We’ll continue to be as transparent and thorough as possible throughout this process and update everyone on the status of requests in a timely fashion."

Go deeper

Axios
Dec 21, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Pentagon updates rules to combat rising extremism

Men wearing military tactical gear on the Senate side of the Capitol on Jan. 6. Photo: Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images

The Pentagon announced Monday new steps in its internal fight against the rising appeal of extremist ideas and ideologies in its ranks.

Why it matters: Domestic extremism in the military has become a growing concern in recent years, but blew wide open on Jan. 6 when former and current service members — some in tactical gear — participated in the U.S. Capitol. insurrection.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Bryan Walsh, author of Future
Updated 53 mins ago - Health

The ongoing U.S. failure on rapid COVID tests

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The lightning-quick spread of the Omicron variant has finally made clear the value of cheap and accessible rapid at-home COVID tests.

Why it matters: Omicron moves fast, and rapid tests that can prove infectiousness instantly, rather than PCR lab tests that can take days to get results, can help to stem the spread.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 54 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: The ongoing U.S. failure on rapid COVID tests — FDA authorizes first pill to treat COVID at home — Rethinking the COVID isolation period.
  2. Vaccines: Biden says it's "your patriotic duty" to get vaccinated — WHO and EU clear Novavax, adding another option to vaccine arsenal — NYC will give $100 to people who get booster.
  3. Politics: Supreme Court schedules Jan. 7 oral arguments on Biden's vaccine mandates — Harris tests negative after contact with staff member who has COVID.
  4. States: California to require health care workers get booster shots — Supreme Court denies challenge to New Mexico's vaccine mandate — First confirmed U.S. Omicron death recorded in Texas.
  5. World: Europe tightens COVID restrictions as Omicron spreads — WHO Europe chief on Omicron: "We can see another storm coming" — Israel rolls out 4th COVID vaccine dose to over-60s.
  6. Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow