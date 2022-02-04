Sign up for our daily briefing

Ahmaud Arbery's killer will stand trial for federal hate crime charges

Shawna Chen

A vigil following the guilty verdict in the trial of Ahmaud Arbery's killers on Nov. 24, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Megan Varner via Getty Images

Gregory McMichael, one of the three white men who killed Ahmaud Arbery in February 2020, reaffirmed his not guilty plea on federal hate crime charges Thursday, setting in motion trial proceedings that will start on Monday.

Why it matters: A federal judge made a rare move this week in rejecting the plea deal that McMichael and his son reached with federal prosecutors.

  • Both were convicted of murdering Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man whom they shot while he was jogging, last November.
  • McMichael's decision to withdraw the plea agreement "virtually ensures that he will be subject to an upcoming trial that may highlight ugly expressions of racism that were not brought up in the state murder trial," the New York Times writes.
  • Prosecutors in the state trial largely edged around issues of race in front of a nearly all-white jury, Vox notes.

Go deeper

Andrew FreedmanRebecca Falconer
Updated 28 mins ago - Science

Hundreds of thousands without power as "massive" winter storm hits U.S.

Downed power lines and debris block a road in Memphis, Tenn. Photo: Brad Vest/Getty Images

A sprawling winter storm that has forced schools to close, knocked out power and massively disrupted road and air travel will continue to hit the Central, Eastern and Southern U.S. over the next few days, forecasters warn. Winter storm and ice warnings were issued for over 110 million people from New Mexico to Canada.

The latest: On the warm side of the storm, severe thunderstorms spawned significant tornadoes in northern Alabama on Thursday afternoon — killing one woman and injuring eight others in Hale County, leaving three of the wounded in critical condition, officials told local media.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Stef W. KightAndrew Solender
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Democrats snag redistricting wins

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Democrats have drawn themselves aggressive maps in Illinois and New York as part of their efforts to overcome perceived Republican redistricting strengths this midterm year.

  • They've also been in position to veto some GOP maps and win court challenges to Republican districts.

Why it matters: The wins are adding up, with Democrats now set to potentially gain two to three seats through redistricting.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Shawna Chen
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

2022's first trans athlete ban signed into law in South Dakota

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference on July 11, 2021, in Dallas. Photo: Brandon Bell via Getty Images

South Dakota on Thursday became the first state in 2022 to enact a transgender athlete ban.

Why it matters: The new law signed by Republican Gov. Kristi Noem bars trans girls and women from participating in school sports that align with their gender identity. It's the 10th state in the U.S. to implement such a measure, according to think tank Movement Advancement Project.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

