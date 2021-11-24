Sign up for our daily briefing

date 2021-11-24

Ahmaud Arbery's family reacts to guilty verdict

Rev. Al Sharpton, center, walks with Wanda Cooper-Jones, mother of Ahmaud Arbery, left, and Marcus Arbery, right, father of Ahmaud Arbery, outside the Glynn County Courthouse following the verdict announcement. Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Ahmaud Arbery’s parents, Marcus Arbery and Wanda Cooper-Jones, reacted on Wednesday to the guilty verdict for all three of their son’s killers.

What they're saying: "We conquered that lynch mob. We got that lynch mob," Marcus Arbery said. "We don’t want to see nobody go through this. I wouldn’t want to see no daddy watch their kid get lynched and shot down like that."

  • "It's all our problem. So hey, let's keep fighting. Let's keep doing and making this a better place for all human beings," he added.

"It's been a long fight. It's been a hard fight. But God is good," Cooper-Jones said.

  • "To tell you the truth, I never saw this day back in 2020. I never thought this day would come. But God is good ... Now, Quez, which you know him as Ahmaud, I know him as Quez, he will now rest in peace."

Driving the news: The jury took approximately 11 hours of deliberation to reach the verdict. The killers — Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan — were all found guilty of murder.

  • Of the 27 charges against the McMichaels and Bryan, there were only four not guilty verdicts.

The big picture: Arbery and Cooper-Jones on Tuesday, prior to the start of the jury's deliberations, said they were optimistic that the case would result in a guilty verdict.

  • They praised their attorneys, saying they had presented all the necessary evidence to find their son's killers guilty.

Go deeper: Politicians, activists react to guilty verdict in Ahmaud Arbery murder

Go deeper

Oriana Gonzalez
9 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says Kyle Rittenhouse visited him after trial

Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Former President Trump told Fox News' Sean Hannity on Tuesday that Kyle Rittenhouse visited him at Mar-A-Lago after he was found not guilty in the fatal shooting of two men during racial justice protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in 2020.

What they're saying: "He's a really good young guy … just left Mar-a-Lago a little while ago, and he should never have been put through that. That was prosecutorial misconduct, and it's happening all over the United States right now with the Democrats," Trump said.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Bryan Walsh, author of Future
18 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Why more Americans are going childless

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

A Pew survey late last week found that 44% of Americans between 18 and 49 who aren't parents say it is not too likely or not at all likely that they will have children — an increase of 7 percentage points from 2018.

Why it matters: The shift could lead to smaller family Thanksgiving dinners and major social and economic changes, as children become rarer in many parts of the country and more American adults reach old age with little to no family to support them.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
1 hour ago - Axios on HBO

Scoop: Centrist Dems sink Biden’s nominee for top bank regulator

Saule Omarova listens during her confirmation hearing. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Five Democratic senators have told the White House they won't support Saule Omarova to head the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, effectively killing her nomination for the powerful bank-regulator position.

Why it matters: The defiant opposition from a broad coalition of senators reflects the real policy concerns they had with Omarova, a Cornell University law professor who's attracted controversy for her academic writings about hemming in big banks.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow