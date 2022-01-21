Africa Cup of Nations: The Final 16

The Africa Cup of Nations, the third-largest continental championship in the world, has entered the knockout stage in Cameroon.

State of play: African powers Ghana and Algeria (defending champs) were shockingly eliminated in the group stage, while Gambia and Comoros — two tiny nations making their AFCON debuts — are still alive.

Sunday: Burkina Faso vs. Gabon; Nigeria vs. Tunisia

Burkina Faso vs. Gabon; Nigeria vs. Tunisia Monday: Guinea vs. Gambia; Cameroon vs. Comoros

Guinea vs. Gambia; Cameroon vs. Comoros Tuesday: Senegal vs. Cape Verde; Morocco vs. Malawi

Senegal vs. Cape Verde; Morocco vs. Malawi Wednesday: Ivory Coast vs. Egypt; Mali vs Equatorial Guinea

Go deeper: The most exciting sporting event in the world (NYT)