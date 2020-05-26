AFL-CIO endorses Joe Biden for president
Joe Biden. Photo: Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty Images
The AFL-CIO is endorsing Joe Biden for president, the group's president Richard Trumka told the Washington Post Tuesday.
Why it matters: The AFL-CIO is the largest federation of labor unions in the country. The endorsement is not a surprise, but support from the powerful coalition could still prove crucial for Biden as he competes with Trump for the support of working-class voters in November.
The state of play: AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka told the Post the group will focus on attracting voters to Biden in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin — critical swing states where Trump narrowly defeated Clinton in 2016 with a strong anti-free-trade message.
- Trumka also said the group would target Minnesota, New Mexico, Florida and Arizona.
- “Joe Biden has demonstrated his character,” Trumka said. “We look forward to helping him get elected president and changing the direction of the country.”
What they're saying: “In the face of COVID-19 we’re seeing without any doubt how important unions are to this country — fighting for their workers to have personal protective equipment, for paid leave, and for safer workplaces,” Biden wrote in a statement reacting to the endorsement.
- “As we come out of this crisis, there is an incredible need and opportunity to create good-paying, union jobs across the country and ensure the United States owns the 21st Century.”