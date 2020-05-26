AFL-CIO endorses Joe Biden for president

The AFL-CIO is endorsing Joe Biden for president, the group's president Richard Trumka told the Washington Post Tuesday.

Why it matters: The AFL-CIO is the largest federation of labor unions in the country. The endorsement is not a surprise, but support from the powerful coalition could still prove crucial for Biden as he competes with Trump for the support of working-class voters in November.

The state of play: AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka told the Post the group will focus on attracting voters to Biden in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin — critical swing states where Trump narrowly defeated Clinton in 2016 with a strong anti-free-trade message.

Trumka also said the group would target Minnesota, New Mexico, Florida and Arizona.

“Joe Biden has demonstrated his character,” Trumka said. “We look forward to helping him get elected president and changing the direction of the country.”

What they're saying: “In the face of COVID-19 we’re seeing without any doubt how important unions are to this country — fighting for their workers to have personal protective equipment, for paid leave, and for safer workplaces,” Biden wrote in a statement reacting to the endorsement.