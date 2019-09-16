A record 85% of Afghans say they're suffering

The percentage of Afghans who rated their lives so poorly that they are considered "suffering" shot to a record-high 85%, a new record for the world since Gallup began tracking country-by-country well-being.

Why it matters: The collapse of U.S.-Taliban peace talks and the recent surge in Taliban attacks dispel any expectation that stability is on the horizon for Afghans, and the violence is expected to increase as the country holds a presidential election on Sept. 28.