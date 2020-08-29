Flash flooding in Afghanistan kills 160 people across 13 provinces

Damaged houses in Parwan Province on August 27. Photo: Sayed Khodaiberdi Sadat/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Flash flooding in Afghanistan killed at least 160 people and injured hundreds of others this week, though rescuers are continuing to search for missing people on Saturday, Reuters reports.
The big picture: The Ministry for Disaster Management said thirteen provinces were affected by flooding, including Parwan Province — just north of country's capital Kabul — where 116 people were killed, more than 120 injured and 15 people still missing.