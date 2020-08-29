49 mins ago - Science

Flash flooding in Afghanistan kills 160 people across 13 provinces

Damaged houses in Parwan Province on August 27. Photo: Sayed Khodaiberdi Sadat/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Flash flooding in Afghanistan killed at least 160 people and injured hundreds of others this week, though rescuers are continuing to search for missing people on Saturday, Reuters reports.

The big picture: The Ministry for Disaster Management said thirteen provinces were affected by flooding, including Parwan Province — just north of country's capital Kabul — where 116 people were killed, more than 120 injured and 15 people still missing.

Bryan Walsh, author of Future
57 mins ago - Economy & Business

The many benefits of commute-free remote work

Data: Upwork and U.S. Census Bureau; Chart: Axios Visuals

After years of U.S. commutes growing longer and longer, the pandemic has kept millions of office road warriors at home — and the financial benefits are significant.

Why it matters: Commuting was costing American workers an increasing amount of time, money and life satisfaction. After a glimpse of life without the daily slog, workers may not want to go back to normal, which could have major effects on cities around the country.

Courtenay Brown
2 hours ago - Science

The science of stoking fear

At a New Hampshire rally last night, the Trump campaign supplied signs saying "PEACEFUL PROTESTER" and "THIS IS A PEACEFUL PROTEST." Photo: Charles Krupa/AP

Corporations and advocacy groups have used fear to sell products and messages for decades.

The big picture: Academics codified it as the "fear drive" method in the 1950s, referring to the idea that engaging with fear can be the motivation for people to buy into anything that would make the feeling of fear go away. 

Bryan Walsh, author of Future
Updated 3 hours ago - Technology

Elon Musk's Neuralink wants to read your brain

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Elon Musk gave the world a progress update on his brain-machine interface startup Neuralink on Friday, showcasing a small implant that can read and transmit the neural activity of a pig.

Why it matters: The Neuralink implant still has yet to be tested in human beings, but it's part of a wave of brain-machine interface technologies that aim to address neurological diseases and injuries, and eventually directly link human brains to the internet.

