U.S. and Afghan troops come under fire in Afghanistan

A U.S. flag at a base in Afghanistan in November 2014. Photo: Wakil Koshar/AFP via Getty Images

American and Afghan military personnel have come under fire during a joint operation in Afghanistan, the U.S. military said Saturday. There are U.S. casualties, an official told the Associated Press.

Details: "A combined U.S. and Afghan force conducting an operation in Nangarhar province was engaged by direct fire on Feb. 8.," Col. Sonny Leggett, spokesman the U.S. forces in Afghanistan, said in a statement released to news outlets. "We are assessing the situation and will provide further updates as they become available."

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

Trump may reduce troops in Afghanistan without Taliban deal

Taliban leaders during peace talks with the U.S. in July in Qatar. Photo: Karim Jaafar/AFP/Getty Images.

White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien told Axios in an exclusive interview that "it is possible" Trump will cut a deal with the Taliban this year but that even if a deal can't be struck, the president is still poised to reduce troops in Afghanistan.

Driving the news: "We're back in a situation where we're in talks with the Taliban," O'Brien said. "The Afghan forces are doing better, and I think we'll be in a position at some point soon, whether it's with a deal or without a deal, to reduce our military footprint in Afghanistan."

Rashaan Ayesh

Two U.S. service members killed in roadside explosion in Afghanistan

President Trump with American soldiers in Afghanistan on Thanksgiving 2019. Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

The Taliban claimed responsibility for a roadside bomb that killed two U.S. service members and wounded two others on Saturday in southern Afghanistan, AP reports, citing a statement from the U.S. military and Qari Yusouf Ahmadi, a Taliban spokesman.

Why it matters: More than 2,400 U.S. service members have been killed in Afghanistan since the 2001 U.S.-led invasion following the Sept. 11 attacks, AP writes. 23 U.S. soldiers died in 2019, making it the deadliest year for American service members since the U.S. amid attempted peace talks with the Taliban. The group now holds power over nearly half of Afghanistan.

Rebecca Falconer

Coronavirus: First reported death outside of China

Filipinos line up to buy face masks in Manila on Friday. Photo: Ezra Acayan/Getty Images

A 44-year-old man — who was a Wuhan resident but died in the Philippines Saturday — has become the first person outside of China to die from the novel coronavirus, the World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed in a statement.

This is the first reported case outside of China. However, we need to keep in mind that he came from Wuhan, China."
Statement by Rabi Abeyasinghe, WHO representative in the Philippines
