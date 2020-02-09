U.S. and Afghan troops come under fire in Afghanistan

American and Afghan military personnel have come under fire during a joint operation in Afghanistan, the U.S. military said Saturday. There are U.S. casualties, an official told the Associated Press.

Details: "A combined U.S. and Afghan force conducting an operation in Nangarhar province was engaged by direct fire on Feb. 8.," Col. Sonny Leggett, spokesman the U.S. forces in Afghanistan, said in a statement released to news outlets. "We are assessing the situation and will provide further updates as they become available."

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.