1 hour ago - Health

Aetna waives cost-sharing for coronavirus hospitalizations

Bob Herman

A hospitalized coronavirus patient in Belgium. Photo: Vincent Duterne/Photo News via Getty Images

Aetna is waiving all copays and other out-of-pocket costs for people who end up hospitalized from the new coronavirus, the first major health insurer to do so since senators called for action last week.

Between the lines: This policy doesn't necessarily apply equally, and a lot depends on what employers do. Roughly 14.1 million people have Aetna insurance through a "self-insured" employer, and those employers can "opt-out of this option at their discretion," an Aetna spokesperson said.

