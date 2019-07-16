How it works: Online marketplaces like Amazon have become media owners themselves, and generate online ad revenue — mostly by expanding their search capabilities — from the manufacturers and brands they work with.

This is likely helping the bigger search ad market, because marketplaces need to drive traffic to their websites, Wieser argues.

By contrast, D2C brands typically spend much more on social platforms and with influencers.

Because D2C companies are experiencing slower revenue growth than marketplaces, Wieser argues that this could have a decelerating effect on certain social channels, but it will likely be offset by the fact that direct brands will begin to spend a greater percentage of their revenue on advertising.

Be smart: In a new piece for Bloomberg Opinion, Shira Ovide wisely points out that investors wrongly treat Amazon's $11 billion advertising sales business as a standalone operation akin to Google, when in reality, Amazon's ads are an added fee for sellers on Amazon.

What to watch: As Amazon Prime Day rolls into its second day Tuesday, some of its competitors may see a lift in online shopping, Axios' Erica Pandey reports.

