Advantage Solutions agrees to go public via reverse merger

Advantage Solutions, an Irvine, Calif.-based provider of sales and marketing services to consumer goods makers and retailers, agreed to go public via a reverse merger with Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp., a SPAC formed by Centerview Capital.

Why it matters: Private equity is on both sides of this transaction, illustrating how the industry is integrating what could otherwise become a rival.

  • The deal gives Advantage an initial enterprise value of $5.2 billion, with existing backers CVC Capital Partners, Leonard Green, and Bain Capital rolling over their entire stake and investing an additional $200 million.

The bottom line: "Conyers, whose shares were up 52.2% in premarket trading, said the Advantage Solutions merger is expected to close by late October," per Reuters.

Apple sets Sept. 15 virtual event, but may not be for iPhone

Apple has made official a Sept. 15 press event, but this might not be the one where the company debuts its latest iPhones. The company has previously said this year's iPhones would ship a few weeks later than years' past.

Why it matters: Apple often has multiple fall product launches, though typically the iPhone release comes first.

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11:30 a.m. ET: 27,372,211 — Total deaths: 893,382— Total recoveries: 18,373,287Map
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11:30 a.m. ET: 6,306,412 — Total deaths: 189,283 — Total recoveries: 2,333,551 — Total tests: 83,426,990Map
  3. Politics: Biden campaign taps new ad agency to educate voters on casting ballots during coronavirus.
  4. Health: Telemedicine racial disparity has shrunk, but big gaps persist.
  5. Education: Colleges and universities have found at least 51,000 cases already.
  6. Tech: Why the tech industry's biggest, richest companies couldn't save us.
  7. Business: The pandemic is reshaping the holiday shopping season — Survey shows employees don't trust CEOs on return-to-work plans.
1,000 Georgians voted twice in June primary

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Tuesday that 1,000 people in Georgia voted twice in the state's June 9 primary by voting in person after returning a mail-in ballot, reports the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Why it matters: President Trump suggested that people should similarly vote twice during a visit to North Carolina last week to test the mail-in system, prompting a warning from the state's election board. Double-voting is a felony in Georgia, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $100,000 fine.

