ADL: Anti-Semitic incidents in U.S. hit all-time high in 2019
Photo: Ira L. Black/Corbis via Getty Images
More than 2,100 incidents of assault, vandalism and harassment against members of the American Jewish community took place in 2019, the highest level recorded since tracking began in 1979, according an Anti-Defamation League report released Tuesday.
The state of play: There were recorded incidents in every state in the continental U.S. —and more than half of the assaults nationwide occurred in the five boroughs of New York City.
- There were 61 assault cases in 2019 — up 56% from 2018. Eleven of the incidents were carried out with deadly weapons, and 95 victims were harmed with five fatalities.
- There were 1,127 harassment incidents, which increased by 6% from 2018.
- Of the 919 vandalism incidents, swastikas were used in 746.