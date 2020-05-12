31 mins ago - Politics & Policy

ADL: Anti-Semitic incidents in U.S. hit all-time high in 2019

Photo: Ira L. Black/Corbis via Getty Images

More than 2,100 incidents of assault, vandalism and harassment against members of the American Jewish community took place in 2019, the highest level recorded since tracking began in 1979, according an Anti-Defamation League report released Tuesday.

The state of play: There were recorded incidents in every state in the continental U.S. —and more than half of the assaults nationwide occurred in the five boroughs of New York City.

  • There were 61 assault cases in 2019 — up 56% from 2018. Eleven of the incidents were carried out with deadly weapons, and 95 victims were harmed with five fatalities.
  • There were 1,127 harassment incidents, which increased by 6% from 2018.
  • Of the 919 vandalism incidents, swastikas were used in 746.

Americans don't trust the Federal Reserve to look out for them

Data: Ipsos/Axios survey; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The Federal Reserve's unprecedented response to the coronavirus pandemic has not helped it win the battle for public opinion as a little more than half of Americans indicate they don't trust the central bank, per the latest Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index.

Why it matters: As an unelected institution that has been granted the power to independently oversee monetary policy by Congress, the Fed's power "is contingent on securing as well as maintaining broad political and public support," Mark Spindel and Sarah Binder wrote in their 2017 book "The Myth of Independence: How Congress Governs the Federal Reserve."

The cost of MLB's shortened draft

Data: Baseball Reference; Table: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The 2020 MLB draft will total just five rounds, making it the smallest draft in league history.

Why it matters: Cutting the draft from 40 rounds down to five means just 150 amateurs will be selected instead of the customary 1,200, dramatically decreasing the newest crop of pros and causing a ripple effect through all levels of baseball.

The doctor vs. the White House

Anthony Fauci during the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in April. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Dr. Anthony Fauci's goal for his testimony on the Hill today — to warn the country of the dangers of reopening too quickly — precisely undercuts what President Trump and the White House are trying to achieve this week.

The state of play: Trump and his team built its messaging this week around convincing Americans that they had enough testing and personal protective equipment to begin to safely return to work — and Trump has been publicly chiding blue-state governors for keeping their states closed longer than he'd like.

