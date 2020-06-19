The Gates Foundation is best known for its philanthropy, but it has also spawned a venture capital fund whose mission is to show that investing in global health care issues can also yield returns.

Driving the news: Adjuvant Capital, founded by veterans of the Gates Foundation-sponsored Global Health Investment Fund, is raising a fund that will be at least $200 million, according to SEC filings.

Adjuvant founder and managing partner Glenn Rockman tells Axios that GHIF was created in 2012 (raising $108 million) to test whether it was possible to generate returns from these areas historically financed by philanthropy and governments.

The expectations were low: "Our investment memo at the time said 'get your money back in real terms,' meaning, to beat inflation," Rockman says.

Some of GHIF's team later left to set up Adjuvant, keeping much of the same approach.

The intrigue: While many life sciences and biotech investors go after cancer therapies and the like, Adjuvant is betting it can get investment returns from fighting diseases like malaria and tuberculosis.

“To some extent we are taking a contrarian bet that this is a bigger market than people realize,” Adjuvant principal Charlie Petty tells Axios.

Adjuvant invests alongside the usual top life-science VCs, but its portfolio will look different — it'll have more vaccines, for example, than most others.

Why it matters: As the current coronavirus pandemic has shown, global health crises can effectively halt entire economies without treatments and prevention.

Already, some of Adjuvant’s existing portfolio companies are working on potential treatments for COVID-19.

