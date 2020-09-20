34 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Schiff says DHS is blocking security clearances for whistleblower's lawyers

Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said Sunday that the Department of Homeland Security is refusing to authorize security clearances for the lawyers of Brian Murphy, a whistleblower who alleged that top Trump officials directed him to stop providing intelligence reports on Russian interference because it "made the president look bad."

Why it matters: Schiff is leading an investigation into the alleged politicization of intelligence on issues like Russian interference and the threat of white supremacist violence. Schiff said the committee will delay its deposition of Murphy, whom he says DHS has blocked from reviewing classified documents, until Sept. 25 in order to give the agency "one last opportunity" to cooperate.

What they're saying: "It is impossible to escape the conclusion that the Department is purposefully hindering our oversight by preventing a witness from receiving proper legal representation, and denying relevant documents to both the witness and Congress," Schiff said in a statement.

  • "This comes as the Department refuses to make available other relevant witnesses on the record and produce documents to our Committee, and tries to unilaterally narrow the scope of our probe to prevent the Committee from investigating and independently substantiating the most serious allegations involving DHS leadership and the White House,"
  • "Those allegations involve suppressing reporting on Russian interference in our election, misuse of intelligence resources to monitor protestors and journalists, and misrepresenting the threat of terrorism from our southern border."

DHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Jacob Knutson
Sep 19, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Engel drops subpoena against Pompeo after receiving records on Hunter Biden probe

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 16. Photo: Nicholas Kamm/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Rep. Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.), chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, withdrew a subpoena and contempt threat against Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday, after the State Department gave the committee more than 16,000 pages of records related to a probe into Hunter Biden's work for Ukrainian energy company Burisma.

Why it matters: House Democrats sought the documents to understand the direction of the Senate Homeland Security Committee's investigation into Hunter Biden led by Chairman Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), who plans to release a report on the investigation before the election.

Barak Ravid
Updated 18 mins ago - World

Scoop: Decisive meeting could lead to Israeli-Sudanese normalization

Lt. Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Sudan's head of the Sovereign Council, meets with Bahraini aid officials in Khartoum, Sept. 15. Photo: Mazen Mahdi/AFP via Getty Images

U.S., Emirati and Sudanese officials will hold a decisive meeting in Abu Dhabi on Monday on a possible normalization agreement between Sudan and Israel, Sudanese sources told me.

Why it matters: If the U.S. and the United Arab Emirates accommodate Sudan’s requests for economic aid, an announcement on a normalization agreement with Israel similar to the ones struck with the UAE and Bahrain could be made within days, sources briefed on the process tell me.

Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 12:45 p.m. ET: 30,838,610 — Total deaths: 958,090— Total recoveries: 21,088,552Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 12:45 p.m. ET: 6,777,026 — Total deaths: 199,352 — Total recoveries: 2,577,446 — Total tests: 94,211,463Map.
  3. Politics: Testing czar on Trump's CDC contradictions: "Everybody is right" Trump's health secretary asserts control over all new rules.
  4. Education: What we overlooked in the switch to remote learning
  5. Health: The dwindling chances of eliminating COVID-19.
  6. World: Guatemalan president tests positive for COVID-19 — The countries painting their pandemic recoveries green.
