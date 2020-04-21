47 mins ago - Economy & Business

Ad agencies expect coronavirus-driven losses to be worse than Great Recession

Sara Fischer

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

Many of the biggest advertising holding groups are forecasting that their clients will severely pull back on ad spend due to the coronavirus.

The big picture: In a note to clients Tuesday morning, MoffettNathanson senior analyst Michael Nathanson predicted the drop in organic growth during the coronavirus crisis will be steeper than the financial crisis for major ad agencies holding groups like WPP, Omnicom and Interpublic (IPG).

  • Yes, but: Nathanson says he also predicts "a more rapid, although still gradual, recovery with a return to prior levels of organic growth in 2021."
  • This is in part due to the fact that agencies are labor intensive and are able to adjust headcount as necessary to stabilize margins.

The state of play: Publicis Groupe chief executive officer Arthur Sadoun told investors last Monday that he expects a far worse ad decline than the 10% plunge during the financial crisis, after the company bumped up its earnings report.

  • Omnicom's CEO wrote in a letter to staff obtained by CNBC that it anticipates cuts and furloughs.
  • Dentsu has implemented 10% pay cuts, furloughs, and layoffs across the U.S. amid the pandemic, as clients are expected to further pull back spend.
  • WPP withdrew guidance for 2020 in late March, after experiencing an uptick in client ad cancellations. The company's CEO Mark Reed says the company has freezon hiring, and couldn't commit to avoiding layoffs, although he said it would be a last-resort measure.
  • IPG (Interpublic Group) withdrew its financial performance targets for full-year 2020.

Axios

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

The World Health Organization's chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a briefing Monday "the worst is yet ahead of us" in the novel coronavirus pandemic. Takeshi Kasai, the WHO regional director for the Western Pacific, added, "This is not the time to be lax."

Driving the news: The WHO's warning came as several countries and regions in Europe, Asia and the U.S. began to ease lockdown restrictions. Per AP, Kasai said "we need to ready ourselves for a new way of living for the foreseeable future." Tedros added, "It’s a virus that many people still don’t understand."

Stef W. KightDan Primack

The next economic crisis will hit states and cities

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

America's economic crisis soon may expand to its states, cities and towns.

The big picture: State and local tax revenue is falling, particularly in areas heavily reliant on sales taxes, while spending is up due to added unemployment and medical obligations.

Ben Geman

Oil prices plunge into negative territory in historic collapse

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

U.S. oil prices plummeted into negative territory for the first time ever in trading Monday, a stunning sign of how the glut of unwanted crude is filling up storage infrastructure as the coronavirus pandemic crushes global demand.

The state of play: May futures prices for West Texas Intermediate settled at -$37.63 on NYMEX before recovering somewhat. But prices still remain deep in negative terrain, meaning that holders of oil delivery contracts need to pay to get rid of them.

