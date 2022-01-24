Sign up for our daily briefing

Activision worker strike ends pending union recognition

Megan Farokhmanesh

Activision Blizzard's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare video game. Photo: Michael Ciaglo/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Employees at Call of Duty developer Raven Software have ended their strike after nearly seven weeks.

The details: Workers announced the news over the weekend on Twitter, noting that the strike has ended "pending the recognition of our union."

  • "We have asked to be recognized under GWA, *pending* refers to pending response from leadership," the group said in a follow-up tweet. "Either positive or negative. We are acting in good faith and asking for good faith."
  • Unused money from the workers' strike fund will be put toward future organizing and collective action efforts.

The big picture: Employees announced their intent to unionize on Friday under the name Game Workers Alliance.

  • Activision Blizzard and its corresponding companies, including Raven, will become part of Microsoft, pending a $69 billion acquisition.
  • Indie studio Vodeo became the first North American studio to unionize last December.

Raven Software employees walked out in December in support of roughly a dozen Quality Assurance contractors who were told their contracts would not be renewed; the company has yet to bring those employees back.

What's next: Employees in the Quality Assurance department specifically are asking Activision Blizzard's management to voluntarily recognize their union.

  • If the company refuses to do so, QA workers can still push forward an election under the National Labor Relations Board; if a majority is in favor, the company must legally recognize the union.

Dave Lawler
1 hour ago - World

Soldiers seize power in Burkina Faso as global coup surge continues

Mutinous soldiers in Burkina Faso declared on state television Monday that they had deposed the government, closed the borders, and taken control of the country. President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré has reportedly been arrested.

The big picture: This would be the third successful military coup in west Africa in eight months, after juntas took power last year in Guinea and in neighboring Mali.

Zachary Basu
3 hours ago - World

Pentagon: 8,500 troops on high alert for possible deployment to eastern Europe

Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has placed 8,500 U.S. troops on "heightened preparedness to deploy" to eastern Europe in case NATO activates its rapid-response force over tensions with Russia, the Pentagon announced Monday.

Why it matters: No decisions have been made to actually deploy U.S. forces, but the heightened alert level will allow the military to rapidly shore up NATO's eastern flank in the event that Russia invades Ukraine. The Pentagon warned that Russia has shown "no signs of de-escalating," and continues to amass troops on Ukraine's borders.

Matt Phillips
Updated 3 hours ago - Economy & Business

S&P 500 on track for worst-ever start to year

Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

Stocks suffered their steepest drop of the year early Monday, putting the S&P 500 on course for its worst-ever start to a year.

Driving the news: The benchmark S&P 500 dropped for its fifth straight day, with losses nearing 3% in early trading, momentarily putting it on track to fall into a "correction." Some of the steepest losses were recovered in early afternoon trading.

