Two of the leaders in the action camera world, GoPro and personal drone maker Skydio, unveiled new products Tuesday, aiming to woo new buyers and convince existing owners to upgrade.

The big picture: But whereas once upon a time the biggest issues with such cameras were things like battery life and ease-of-use, the category is now bumping into a new, possibly tougher problem: these cameras are great when you're scaling Half Dome or snorkeling in Maui, but most of our lives just don't pack in enough action to justify such a camera.